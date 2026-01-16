Nigeria/Senegal: Morocco Edge Out Nigeria On Penalties to Face Senegal in 2025 Afcon Finals

Hosts nation Morocco have booked their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, overcoming Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout after a goalless draw in a tense semifinal clash at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat on Wednesday night.

LEADERSHIP reports that Morocco will be appearing in AFCON Finals for the first time in 24 years since after the 2002 edition of the continental soccer showpiece.

The Atlas Lions will now face Senegal in Sunday's showpiece event, after the Teranga Lions defeated Egypt 1-0 in the earlier semifinal match thanks to a Sadio Mane's goal.

The semifinal between Morocco and Nigeria was a cagey affair, with both sides demonstrating strong defensive resolve. Morocco, spurred on by their home crowd, created more attacking opportunities throughout the 120 minutes, registering 16 shot attempts to Nigeria's 2, and forcing Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali into 5 saves. However, despite their efforts, they couldn't find a breakthrough in regular or extra time.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As the match headed to penalties, the tension was palpable. Morocco held their nerve, converting all four of their spot-kicks, with Youssef En-Nesyri sealing the victory with a powerful left-footed shot. Nigeria, unfortunately, faltered, missing two of their penalties, leading to a 4-2 shootout defeat.

The victory sends Morocco into a highly anticipated final against a formidable Senegal side. Football fans across the continent are now eagerly awaiting Sunday's final, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Africa's strongest teams.

Senegal booked their ticket to the final following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Egypt.

Senegal settled early at the start of the match and stroked the ball around with relative ease inside the first five minutes.

Egypt attempted to play the ball out from the back but were often dispossessed just outside their area.

Egypt grew into the game as the 20th minute approached but often fell short at the final hurdle.

Senegal, meanwhile, continued to see more of the ball throughout the first half but, likewise, battled to make their chances stick.

There was nothing to separate the two nations as the halftime whistle approached while a touchline scuffle broke out as frustration began to creep in on both technical areas.

The Lions of Teranga commenced the second half just as they started the first but lacked success going forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the score read 0-0 with 20 minutes left on the clock, Senegal maintained their pressure on the ball.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Senegal in the 77th minute albeit with a touch of fortune.

After a failed shot fell into his path, the experienced forward rifled the ball into the back of the net on the edge of the 18-yard-area.