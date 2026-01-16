West Africa: Nigeria's Maiden Science Communications Confab Begins January 20

The maiden edition of Nigeria's Science, Technology and Innovation Communication Conference (STICOMMS), is set to hold next week, January 20-22, 2026, at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja.

This was disclosed yesterday by Atulomah Obiora, chairman, Publicity Committee, STICOMMS 2026, stressing that the conference with the theme "Communicating Science, Technology and Innovation for National Development," aims to foster collaboration among academia, government, industry, and the media in leveraging scientific research and innovation for Nigeria and Africa's sustainable growth.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Bosco Okolo Obi, said participants should expect engaging panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to enhance collaboration and strengthen the science communication landscape in Nigeria and Africa.

He said the conference comes at a time when the African continent needs to improve public awareness and communication of research outcomes from universities and research institutes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"STICOMMS is about changing the narrative. Research should inform policy, development, and improve lives," he added.

The president, African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, Prof. Azikiwe Peter Onwualu, said as the host institution of this important conference, STICOMMS, which is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, is a unique platform to share knowledge, explore best practices, and inspire a new generation of science communicators in Nigeria and Africa.

STICOMMS will feature presentations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions of patents and innovations as well as networking opportunities. The hybrid-format event will also provide a platform for youth-led innovations through hubs, scholarships, and mentorship programmes, with participation expected from across Africa and the diaspora.

The organisers said STICOMMS will become an annual platform for advancing science, technology, and innovation solutions while tracking progress in integrating research into Nigeria and Africa's development agenda.