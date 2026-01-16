Nigeria: Nans Confirms Release of Detained AAU Students, Others

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has confirmed the release of 52 youths, including students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State arrested on Monday for taking part in a protest over security matters in the community.

In a statement on Friday signed by Comrade Oladoja Olushola, the National President, the association said after profiling those arrested, it found out that 38 were students of AAU and the remaining. 14 youths from the community.

It added that it took step to also get non-students among the detained persons released too because of the connection between the youths and students.

The statement read, "The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) national leadership hereby confirms the release of the fifty-two (52) youths detained for the protest in Edo State. Our profiling findings revealed that 38 of the arrested youths are students of the Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, while the remaining 14 are youth members of the community. Nevertheless, recognising the interconnectedness of our youth and student population, NANS favorably negotiated the release of all 52 people arrested in connection with the protest and the dropping of all associated charges.

" On behalf of Nigerian students nationwide, NANS commends the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his open-mindedness, sense of responsibility, and willingness to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogues with the leadership of NANS. His decision to embrace negotiation and strategic engagements, rather than maintaining a hardline stance regarding our demands helped to prevent further tension that could deteriorate the situation further or escalate avoidable chaos, which could disrupt governance in the state.

" The constructive outcomes of the negotiations reinforce the importance and effectiveness of strategic engagement by students and youths when addressing their grievances. The achieved outcomes demonstrate that confrontations can be avoided when all parties agree to recognise their leverages and engage in non-violent negotiations in the interest of peace and public prosperity.

" While NANS recognises the constitutional right of citizens to protest, we strongly advocate dialogue, negotiation, and structured engagement where necessary, rather than a constant resort to confrontation that could strain relationships between citizens and local authorities, thereby undermining collective growth and progress of society.

" As an administration, we also acknowledge and appreciate the intervention of the State Security Service (SSS), the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Honourable Minister for Youth Development, Honourable Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, the Commissioner for Education Edo State, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Student Engagement, Honourable Asefon Sunday Dayo, whose roles were instrumental in facilitating effective communication and trust-building between all parties. Their timely involvement and the instrumentality of their offices significantly contributed to the prompt and amicable resolution of the matter and the eventual release of the students, for which NANS is grateful.

"It is also important to clarify that while there was a strong commitment to release the students earlier, due process had to be followed. The NANS leadership had to ensure that adequate documentation, verification, and administrative procedures were completed to ensure that the right individuals were identified and released responsibly back into society.

As we extend our immense appreciation to the Edo State Governor and student leaders in Edo State, let me also appreciate the Edo State Chairman of NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Yakubu Peter Odion and the President, Students Union Government (SUG) of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Comrade Osadebamen Ainyanbhor Ehizojie, the generality of Nigerian students, and other relevant stakeholders for their incredible roles in achieving this feat, NANS reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the interests and integrity of Nigerian students, defending the rule of law, and promoting peaceful, lawful advocacy.

"On the other hand, we strongly condemn stealing, destruction, and engagement in any form of criminality under the guise of exercising civil rights to protest. We admonish Nigerian students and youths nationwide to continue to conduct themselves appropriately and shun social vices that can collapse law and order and fracture the peaceful coexistence that defines our collective national identity. NANS remains committed to partnering with state governments, federal authorities, and other relevant stakeholders and institutions to advance youth and student development and to build a more inclusive, responsive, and prosperous Nigeria."