Nigeria: Police Caution Awka Residents Against Street Protests

The Police Command in Anambra has cautioned residents of Awka against organising or participating in street protests over any form of crime, warning that such actions could undermine public peace and safety.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Ikenga said the command had advised individuals and groups to desist from organising or taking part in marches or street protests within Awka, the state capital, in the interest of public order and security.

He noted that unauthorised protests could erode the gains the police have made in the fight against crime, adding that such actions could disrupt public peace, obstruct lawful activities, and cause inconvenience to law-abiding citizens.

According to him, unauthorised marches, street occupations, or protests that obstruct traffic, disrupt commercial activities, or constitute a public nuisance will not be tolerated.

The police spokesman said that the command had recorded significant successes in its ongoing war against cultism and other violent crimes through sustained intelligence-led operations, strategic patrols, arrests and community-based policing initiatives.

He recalled that two days earlier, police operatives engaged in a gun battle that led to the neutralisation of two confessed members of the Vikings confraternity strike squad.

Ikenga said that the suspects, alongside others still at large, were on a mission to retaliate for the killing of one of their members by a rival cult group at Enugwu Agidi.

While acknowledging the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful assembly and freedom of expression, he stressed that such rights must be exercised responsibly and strictly within the confines of the law.

He advised organisers and interest groups to adopt lawful and constructive channels of engagement, including dialogue with relevant authorities, submission of petitions and collaboration with appropriate stakeholders, rather than occupying the streets and creating tension.

Ikenga urged residents to remain calm, go about their lawful activities and promptly report any suspicious movement or action capable of breaching public peace to the nearest police formation.

He assured that the command remained committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents.

Vanguard News