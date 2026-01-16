Liberia: Govt Enforces Digital Mineral Licensing

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), has announced the transition to a fully online system for mineral rights applications, with the paper-based process set to end on February 15, 2026.

After the February 15 deadline, the Mines and Energy Ministry says, it will no longer accept paper-based submissions under any circumstances. The Ministry noted that moving forward, all applications must be submitted exclusively through the Ministry's Online Repository Platform via: https://portal.mme.gov.lr

This transition is in line with the Ministry's ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, reliability, accessibility, and convenience in the administration of mineral rights across Liberia.

In addition, the Ministry strongly encourages all applicants and license holders to proactively follow up on their respective applications and licensing processes by ensuring the timely submission of all stipulated requirements. This measure, the Ministry said, is intended to reduce the growing backlog of overdue and incomplete applications within the Mining Cadastre system, which has increasingly limited the availability of vacant areas for new applicants.

The Ministry is hereby notifying all affected applicants and license holders to regularize their applications and/or licenses in accordance with ensuring that applications submitted between May and November 2025, or prior to this period, which have not been granted due to improper filings, incomplete documentation, or other unresolved issues, will be deemed denied within thirty (30) days beginning January 20, 2026, unless the applicants formally rejuvenate their applications in writing within the stipulated timeframe.

Another condition, the Mines and Energy Ministry noted, is: Licenses that expired between May and November 2025, or prior to this period, for which no renewal applications were submitted in compliance with the Mineral and Mining Law and its accompanying regulations, will be deemed rejected, unless there is a valid legal objection submitted in writing. Such areas will thereafter be declared available for new applications.

The Ministry emphasizes that these measures are necessary to strengthen regulatory compliance, improve cadastre management, and promote fair access to mineral opportunities for all stakeholders.

Applicants and license holders are therefore urged to take immediate action to regularize their status and comply with the new digital application requirements.