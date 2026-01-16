Liberia: Journalist Rodney Sieh Challenges Rep. Priscilla Cooper's Claim Over Police Academy Road Cleanup

Monrovia — Veteran Liberian journalist Rodney D. Sieh has publicly accused Montserrado County District No. 5 Representative Priscilla Cooper of misrepresenting facts surrounding a recent cleanup exercise along Police Academy Road, saying the lawmaker falsely claimed responsibility for an initiative he quietly undertook using his personal resources.

In a strongly worded statement addressed to to the public, Sieh said his attention was drawn to a Facebook post by Rep. Cooper in which she suggested she was behind the cleanup of the Police Academy Road community. Sieh described the claim as "dishonest and very misleading."

In a recent Facebook post, Rep. Cooper shared photos of herself with residents at the cleanup site, suggesting that her oversight led to the removal of the garbage along Police Academy Road.

"Appreciation to the Mayor of the City of Paynesville, Robert Bestman, and his team for clearing the large pile of garbage along Police Academy Road," Cooper wrote. "Next focus: the Swagamore 72nd Belt. 2026 will see stronger collaboration and effective oversight for timely service delivery to our people."

According to Sieh, the cleanup effort began shortly after his return to Liberia following a successful cancer surgery in the United States. He said he was alarmed to find the Police Academy Road area overwhelmed by garbage, despite the road's recent construction, which had initially brought relief and pride to residents.

"The road had become a haven for evening walks and was affectionately dubbed 'Lovers' Lane' by residents," Sieh explained. "But not long after its opening, people began dumping garbage along the roadside, even blocking sidewalks."

Sieh said he immediately contacted the Mayor of Paynesville, Robert S. Bestman II, who responded by assigning city aides to assist with the cleanup. He stressed, however, that the initiative was personally funded.

"I used my own finances to purchase pipes, erect a wire fence, and I personally sat with the Paynesville City Corporation staff while the cleanup was carried out," he said.

He noted that he did not publicize the effort or seek recognition, but informed community leaders beforehand and only asked that they help monitor the area to prevent future dumping.

Sieh expressed disappointment that Rep. Cooper, whom he said had driven past the garbage site for more than a year without intervention, would now claim credit for the cleanup.

"I am not a politician. I'm a journalist. But I'm also a proud Liberian who believes every citizen owes it to their community to act when they are able," Sieh said, emphasizing that he has no political ambitions and no interest in contesting any elective office.

He further disclosed that he contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assist in placing warning signs to deter illegal dumping in the area.

Describing the lawmaker's action as "wrong, disgraceful, and dishonest," Sieh said such conduct should have "no room in our society." While insisting he harbors no personal animosity toward Rep. Cooper, he said he resents what he called her attempt to take credit for a project "she knows nothing about."

Sieh also used the opportunity to issue a broader call to action, urging Liberians to take responsibility for their communities rather than waiting on government intervention. He specifically referenced the Marshall community, where he said garbage and unregulated marketing are affecting the area's entrance.

"We may all not be happy with garbage pileups in our communities," he said, "but each of us can step in and intervene -- not for recognition, not for politics, but simply because it is the right thing to do."

Sieh concluded by urging elected officials to support genuine community efforts rather than politicize them, warning against similar incidents in the future.