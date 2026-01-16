Liberia: Woman Allegedly Attacked With Cutlass By Boyfriend in Bong County - Suspect On the Run

Gbarnga, Bong County — A woman in her early 50s has been critically injured following an alleged domestic assault by her boyfriend in Suakoko Rehabilitation Community, Bong County.

The victim, identified as Martha Kollie, a resident of Demata Road in Gbarnga, was reportedly attacked around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday while she and her boyfriend, known locally as "Kpa-ka-man," were in the bush burning coal. Eyewitnesses said the suspect accused Ms. Kollie of having an affair with another man before allegedly attacking her with a cutlass.

Police confirmed that the suspect fled the scene and remains at large, while investigations are ongoing. Residents immediately alerted the Liberia National Police (LNP), who advised the victim to seek urgent medical care. However, Ms. Kollie reportedly struggled to access hospital treatment due to financial constraints.

As of Wednesday morning, family members have been identified, and Ms. Kollie is receiving care at a local clinic in Gbarnga. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect and are urging calm as the investigation continues.

This incident is the latest in a worrying trend of domestic violence against women in Bong County, which has seen a rise in sexual and domestic violence cases, often perpetrated by male partners.

In recent years, similar attacks have made headlines. In March 2022, Dolo Kollie, 35, killed his wife of nine children, Hawa Yarkpawolo, 43, reportedly acting out of jealousy over a suspected affair. He was later convicted of murder.

In October 2022, Kokulo Kpaquoi, 58, allegedly killed his wife, Nowai Yaekpawolo, 63, over a financial dispute involving LD$500. He was arrested and charged with murder by the LNP.

Unlike these tragic cases, Martha Kollie survived her attack but faces urgent medical and financial challenges to secure proper treatment for her injuries. Community members and advocates are calling for support to ensure she receives the necessary care while the investigation progresses.

Authorities continue to seek the public's assistance in locating the suspect and emphasize that justice must be served while ensuring the safety of victims.