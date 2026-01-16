West Africa: Liberia Rolls Out Free Dog Vaccination Drive to Curb Rabies

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia(GoL), through the Ministry of Agriculture's Veterinary Services, has received 10,000 anti-rabies vaccines to support a free pilot dog vaccination campaign in Montserrado County and neighboring communities.

The vaccines, donated by Mission Rabies--an international organization and member of the International Rabies Taskforce, will be used to vaccinate 10,000 dogs as part of a broader effort to reduce the spread of rabies in Liberia.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced the initiative on Wednesday via its official Facebook platform, encouraging dog owners and community members to support the campaign.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease that continues to pose a threat to many Liberian families, especially children.

Health authorities note that dogs are the primary source of rabies transmission in the country, making mass dog vaccination the most effective method to prevent human infections.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Garmie Voupawoe, Director of Animal Resources, described the campaign as a critical step toward national rabies control.

"This pilot project will allow us to immunize 10,000 dogs in Monrovia and surrounding areas, with the possibility of expanding the program nationwide," Dr. Voupawoe stated. "We sincerely appreciate this timely intervention."

The two-year pilot initiative will also focus on enhancing rabies surveillance systems, improving care and response for dog-bite victims, and supporting Liberia's long-term goal of eliminating rabies as a public health threat.

The Ministry is calling on the public to take advantage of the free vaccination exercise, stressing that collective action is key to ending rabies in Liberia. "Protect your loved ones vaccinate your dog. Together, we can eliminate rabies."