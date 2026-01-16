Liberia: Mcgill Slams Charges Against Morlu, Logan, Accuses Government of Silencing Dissent

Monrovia — Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill has described the criminal charges filed against leaders of the pressure group Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) as an act of intimidation aimed at silencing critical voices opposed to the government.

STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu and his deputy, Rev. Festus R. B. Logan, were charged by the Liberia National Police (LNP) following the conclusion of investigations into violent incidents linked to the December 17, 2025, protest in Monrovia.

The defendants face multiple charges, including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, rioting, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and obstructing highways and public passages. The police allege the protest resulted in incidents of simple assault, criminal mischief, robbery, and theft of property, in violation of provisions of Liberia's Revised Penal Law.

Speaking to legislative reporters at the Capitol Building on Tuesday, January 13, Senator McGill argued that charging Morlu and Logan for exercising their constitutional rights "does not augur well for Liberia's democracy."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the move is intended to suppress dissent and intimidate citizens who openly criticize the government.

McGill maintained that the protest was peaceful and conducted in line with Liberian law, insisting that the defendants committed no crime. He said their rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly were violated by the government's decision to prosecute them.

"Liberians do not support violence, but critical voices should not be arrested for exercising their constitutional rights," McGill said. "This is a sad day for the country. People fought for the right to protest and to speak freely. It is unfortunate that a protest supervised by the Liberia National Police has ended with protesters being arrested and charged for crimes they did not commit."

He further questioned why police have not pursued individuals allegedly responsible for damaging private property during the protest, but instead targeted the leadership of STAND.

"If someone committed a crime, the police should arrest that person," McGill said. "Why go after innocent people? Only one vehicle was damaged, and no one saw who threw the stone. Criminals may have gone elsewhere and committed those acts."

The senator warned police officers against what he described as "concocted charges" against critics of the government, stressing that law enforcement officials are paid by taxpayers to protect rights, not suppress them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Calls for Accountability

McGill also called on Justice Minister Oswald Tweh and Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman to take responsibility for damages to private property during the protest.

He cautioned that history would judge security officials who, he claimed, misuse their authority to clamp down on dissent, referencing the fate of former security chiefs in previous administrations.

"Gregory Coleman must remember that others before him once wielded power," McGill said. "There will always be a tomorrow, and there will be accountability."

Despite his strong criticism, McGill said he has confidence in the judicial process and believes Morlu and Logan will be exonerated when the matter goes to court.

Meanwhile, the senator disclosed that he intends to raise the issue on the floor of the Liberian Senate later this week.