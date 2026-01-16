Liberia: Over 134 UL Medical Students Laud LNP Deputy Inspector for Enhanced Campus Security

Monrovia — More than 134 students of the Pre-Clinical Division at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, University of Liberia(UL), have formally commended Cllr. J. Nelson Freeman, Deputy Inspector General for Operations of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for sustained supervision and the strategic deployment of police officers on the Fendall Campus.

The commendation follows months of heightened police presence around student dormitories and key sections of the campus, a security intervention students say has significantly improved safety and reduced incidents of crime.

Reacting to the recognition, Cllr. Freeman described the gesture as encouraging and reflective of a shared responsibility between law enforcement and academic institutions. "I am deeply honored by this recognition," he said.

"The students' commendation reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every member of the university community." According to him, the deployment was purpose-driven and rooted in crime prevention.

"The deployment of officers around the dormitories and campus areas was carried out with one goal in mind, to reduce crime and create an environment where students can focus on their studies without fear," Cllr. Freeman emphasized.

Since assuming the role of Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Cllr. Freeman has overseen several key operational reforms within the Liberia National Police.

His tenure has been marked by a renewed focus on proactive policing, improved command supervision, and strengthened coordination between police units across the country.

Under his operational leadership, the LNP has intensified patrol visibility in crime-prone communities, strengthened rapid-response mechanisms and emphasized professional conduct and accountability among officers.

He has also played a central role in coordinating police deployments during major national activities, including public demonstrations, civic events, and sensitive national exercises, with an emphasis on crowd control, human rights compliance, and public safety.

Cllr. Freeman, a trained legal practitioner, has further been credited within policing circles for promoting adherence to the rule of law in police operations, encouraging closer collaboration between the LNP, the Ministry of Justice, and community stakeholders to build public trust in law enforcement.

Despite the recognition, Cllr. Freeman was quick to downplay personal credit, stressing that the achievement was collective. "I want to emphasize that this honor is not mine alone," he said. "It belongs to the university administration for their collaboration and to the dedicated men and women in blue who work tirelessly every day to maintain peace and security on campus."

Students at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine have in recent times expressed concerns over safety at the Fendall Campus, particularly around dormitory facilities. The enhanced police deployment, they say, has restored confidence and created a calmer atmosphere conducive to learning.

Reaffirming the LNP's partnership with educational institutions, Cllr. Freeman concluded, "Together, we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure environment where learning and growth can thrive."

The LNP has indicated that the campus security initiative aligns with broader efforts under the Operations Section to support schools, universities and public institutions nationwide through visible, community-oriented policing.