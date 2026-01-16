Monrovia — A team of investors from the United States has arrived in Liberia for a one-week business development and medical mission aimed at exploring investment opportunities across key sectors.

The visit follows the Business Conference for Liberia, held on July 9, 2025, in Philadelphia under the auspices of Liberia's Trade & Investment Office (TIO) in the city.

The delegation includes David M. Webster, CEO of Webster Marketing International, LLC; Dr. MaryAnn Woods-Osifo, co-founder of Dr. O Wellness & Lifestyle; Dr. Nyaquoi Kargbo, of Blue Stone Investment Group; and several other business and healthcare professionals.

Surveying Liberia's Economy

Speaking on the mission, Ambassador Gurly Gibson Schwarz, head of Liberia's TIO in Philadelphia, said the U.S. team aims to identify ownership interests and invest capital to expand private-sector participation in President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda--a national development roadmap for 2025-2029 covering Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Ambassador Schwarz added: "Other sectors we are exploring include technology, infrastructure, critical minerals and renewable energy, real estate, security, ports and maritime, logistics, and transportation."

The delegation has already held meetings with Vice President Jeremiah Koung, House Speaker Richard Koon, and officials from the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, the Land Authority, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Investment Commission, Monrovia City Corporation, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Rural Renewable Energy, and Forestry Development Authority.

Investors Express Commitment

During a meeting with VP Koung, David M. Webster emphasized his firm's readiness to bring major projects to Liberia. "We have a company that can build tractors for farms. We are involved in bioenergy, medical devices, housing projects, and more. Liberia needs everything, and we truly believe in the opportunities here," he said.

On urban challenges, Webster urged government partnerships to address waste management and youth employment. "Invest in waste management and motivate young people--they can help keep our cities clean," he said.

Healthcare, Agriculture, and Energy Focus

Dr. Nyaquoi Kargbo, a Liberian physician and malaria behavioral change specialist, highlighted plans to invest in mining, energy, and agriculture. He stressed the need for local content laws to protect Liberian businesses. "We want to add value to agriculture, improve energy access, and ensure our investments benefit Liberians," Dr. Kargbo said.

Similarly, Dr. MaryAnn Woods-Osifo said she plans to invest in healthcare and forestry, including establishing a sawmill fully operated by Liberians and promoting maternal health programs. "We aim to create opportunities and value chains that empower Liberians," she added.

Government Welcomes Investment

VP Jeremiah Koung expressed support for private-sector engagement. "Liberia needs investments in agriculture, sand and rock mining, and wood processing. We are protecting Liberians through tariffs and incentives to ensure they benefit from these sectors," he said. He emphasized that small Liberian-owned businesses should lead in areas like rock crushing while foreign investors focus on larger projects.

Speaker Koon praised the U.S. delegation and affirmed the government's commitment to protecting Liberian businesses. "If we can feed ourselves and add value to our resources, we create jobs and reduce poverty. We are making laws to safeguard investors while promoting local growth," he said.

The mission underscores Liberia's commitment to expanding private-sector investment and diversifying the economy under the ARREST Agenda, while ensuring that Liberians benefit directly from development projects. Meanwhile, the delegation will continue its engagement today and is expected to meet with President Joseph Boakai before its departure.