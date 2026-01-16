Liberia: NEC Executive Director Praises Joint Security and Media for Supporting Peaceful Elections in Liberia

Ganta, Nimba County — The Executive Director of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and Head of Secretaries, Anthony K. Sengle, has publicly commended the joint security forces and media outlets for their unwavering support in ensuring peaceful elections across Liberia.

Mr. Sengle expressed his gratitude during a two- day Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Final Review Conference held in Ganta, Nimba County.

Organized by the NEC in collaboration with the Liberia Peacebuilding Office (PBO) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the event drew funding from key international partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union (EU), and Sweden, among others.

Attendees included senior NEC officials, security representatives from the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia National Security Agency (LNSA), and other agencies, as well as journalists from local and national media houses.

The conference aimed to strengthen coordination and foster robust working relationships between security personnel and the media ahead of Liberia's critical 2026 general elections.

Participants engaged in intensive sessions reviewing SOPs and detailed protocols designed to guide joint operations during voter registration, campaigning, voting, and result announcements.

These procedures emphasized de-escalation tactics, rapid response to disruptions, transparent information sharing, and media access to polling stations while safeguarding national security.

"Whenever there is an election in this country, the media and joint security have been and continue to be pillars of support for the NEC," Mr. Sengle stated.

He highlighted their roles in countering misinformation, maintaining order at polling centers, and promoting public trust in the electoral process.

"Your continued partnership is vital for peaceful, credible, and transparent elections that reflect the true will of the Liberian people."

Security chiefs echoed Mr. Sengle's sentiments, with the Joint Security and media emphasizing the need for media-security alliances to prevent electoral violence, drawing lessons from past polls marred by tensions.

Media representatives, including a correspondent from Front Page Africa and Daily Observers, coupled with community radio stations from five counties, including Lofa, Gbarpolu, Bong, Margibi, and Nimba Counties, pledged ongoing collaboration, stressing ethical reporting to combat fake news.

The SOP review comes at a pivotal time, as Liberia prepares for its October 2026 presidential and legislative elections amid economic challenges and lingering post-conflict divisions.

Finalized guidelines are expected to be rolled out nationwide, with training workshops planned for security and media teams in all 15 counties.