Liberia: Advocate Challenges Boakai On Corruption, Governance Failures, and Youth Exclusion in Open Letter

Monrovia — A Liberian citizen, George Sahr Tengbeh, has issued a strongly worded New Year 2026 open letter to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, urging the administration to realign national priorities, confront corruption, and address persistent governance and service-delivery failures he says are undermining public trust.

In the January 11 letter titled "I Always Want What You Want," Tengbeh acknowledges what he describes as the President's efforts to maintain peace, but warns that constructive criticism is being ignored or mischaracterized, allowing systemic problems to deepen. "Leadership, at its core, must be anchored in honest intention and demonstrated through actions that reflect the collective aspirations of the people," he wrote.

Tengbeh cites what he calls troubling international indicators from 2024-2025 to support his claims, including continued child labor, weak enforcement against human trafficking, and structural unemployment among young people despite low official jobless figures. He also points to gaps in basic services such as access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and food security, arguing that these realities contradict official narratives of progress.

The letter takes particular aim at governance practices within public institutions, including the Ministry of Labour, which Tengbeh says has drifted from its mandate to protect workers' rights. He alleges selective enforcement, tolerated corruption, and administrative inconsistency, contending that practices once condemned have now become normalized.

Beyond labor governance, Tengbeh raises concerns about nepotism, favoritism, and elitism across public offices, claiming loyalty is often prioritized over competence. He further criticizes the performance of state-owned enterprises and revenue-generating agencies, alleging that some have failed to meet even minimal revenue targets while continuing to receive political protection and public praise.

Liberia's natural resource management also comes under scrutiny in the letter. Tengbeh argues that opaque concessions and commissions disproportionately benefit foreign interests and a small local elite, weakening the social contract and limiting inclusive growth.

Despite the criticism, the letter strikes a note of cautionary optimism. Tengbeh says the moment still offers an opportunity for "corrective leadership grounded in honest self-examination, political courage, and a genuine commitment to the common good."

George S. Tengbeh is a labour and environmental justice advocate and the founder of the Liberia Labour and Governance Alliance (LILGA). His organization conducts extensive research on labour issues and public sector management.

Addressing not only the President but also the broader public, Tengbeh urges Liberians to resist civic silence and demand transparency and accountability. "If those in authority truly want what the people want," he wrote, "Liberia can move beyond reports of shame toward a future defined by justice, institutional credibility, and shared prosperity."

The letter was copied to Cabinet ministers, the Legislature, and the Liberian public. As of publication, the Executive Mansion had not publicly responded to the concerns raised.