Liberia: Lingo Convenes 2026 AGM to Address Shifting Aid Landscape, Calls for Collective Action Among NGOs

Monrovia — The Liberia International NGO Forum (LINGO) has announced plans to hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, January 23, as international and local non-governmental organizations grapple with shrinking aid resources, changing donor priorities, and evolving operational demands.

The day-long meeting, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Monrovia City Hall, will be held under the theme: "Navigating the Changing Landscape of Aid: Collective Strategies for Holding the Line." Participants are encouraged to attend in African print or traditional attire.

According to LINGO, the AGM comes at a critical time for Liberia's humanitarian and development sector, as global and national aid architectures continue to shift, placing increased pressure on NGOs to adapt, coordinate more effectively, and maximize limited resources.

"The aid environment is becoming increasingly constrained," LINGO said in a press release. "NGOs in Liberia are being called upon to respond responsibly, strengthen coordination, and adopt more strategic and collaborative approaches to sustaining impact."

The forum will bring together a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including representatives from donor agencies, United Nations institutions, government ministries and public institutions, think tanks, research organizations, as well as international and local NGOs.

Discussions will center on emerging funding and policy trends, institutional expectations, coordination challenges, and opportunities for more coherent and collective responses across the sector.

Key highlights of the AGM include presentations analyzing global and local aid trends and their implications for NGOs operating in Liberia, panel discussions examining current pressures and expectations in the aid landscape, and an interactive strategy session focused on practical ways organizations can work together more effectively.

LINGO says the meeting is intended to serve as a platform for reflection, dialogue, and shared learning, aimed at reinforcing coordination and identifying realistic, collective pathways forward.

"The AGM will help ensure that NGOs in Liberia are better positioned to continue delivering meaningful results while navigating ongoing change," the organization noted.

LINGO is a coordinating body for international NGOs operating in Liberia, working to strengthen collaboration, advocacy, and effectiveness within the sector.