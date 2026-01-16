Liberia: Boakai Urges Diaspora to Drive Liberia's Economy Through Investment

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has called on Liberians living abroad to move beyond remittances and charitable contributions and take a more decisive role in owning and driving Liberia's economy through strategic investments and job creation.

Speaking at a diaspora farewell program held at the Executive Mansion, President Boakai emphasized that sustainable employment cannot be delivered by government alone, stressing the need for robust private-sector participation led by Liberian investors, particularly those in the diaspora.

"Your coming back is not just coming back to your home, but to invest and build your own home and business," the President told the gathering, urging Liberians abroad to return and work alongside the Government in advancing national development.

He encouraged diaspora Liberians to invest meaningfully in both small- and large-scale enterprises, especially in underserved communities where basic commercial services such as supermarkets, shopping malls, stationery stores, and other essential businesses are lacking. According to the President, such investments would not only improve access to services but also generate sustainable jobs across the country.

President Boakai challenged negative perceptions about Liberia's progress, noting that the country is advancing faster than many assume and that development would accelerate significantly with increased diaspora involvement.

He highlighted the economic contributions Liberians already make in their host countries, pointing to schools, foundations, homes, and guesthouses established abroad, and questioned why similar levels of investment are not sufficiently replicated at home.

"This is your home, but if all the houses, cars, and businesses belong to someone else, then what do you truly own?" he asked, underscoring the importance of Liberians owning real estate, businesses, and key economic assets in their own country.

While acknowledging ongoing government efforts to expand employment opportunities, President Boakai cautioned that it is unrealistic to expect the public sector to absorb the entire workforce. He stressed that a vibrant, locally driven private sector remains essential to economic growth and nationwide job creation.

The Liberian leader also spoke about the Administration's push to attract greater diaspora investment into local institutions and productive sectors, noting that the objective is to broaden economic access, particularly in historically underinvested regions such as southeastern Liberia.

He described the southeast as rich in natural and human potential but constrained by poor infrastructure and limited private investment, calling on diaspora Liberians to help unlock the region's opportunities.

President Boakai encouraged Liberians abroad to invest even if they are not yet ready to permanently relocate, noting that several productive sectors are already operating in Liberia and could expand rapidly with adequate capital, skills, and long-term commitment.

Drawing comparisons with other African countries, he warned against a future in which foreign nationals dominate Liberia's major commercial spaces while Liberians remain largely consumers rather than owners.

The President commended members of the diaspora who are already contributing through education, housing, guesthouse operations, and philanthropic initiatives, but urged broader engagement in productive sectors capable of generating long-term employment and strengthening the national economy.

He also emphasized the need to empower Liberian professionals--engineers, technicians, and skilled workers--to fully benefit from national infrastructure and development projects, affirming that Liberia has competent human resources that must be actively engaged.

Addressing concerns about the treatment of returning Liberians, President Boakai assured the diaspora community that his Administration is committed to improving their experience, including closer monitoring of airport procedures to ensure dignity, professionalism, and respect for travelers.

Reflecting on Liberia's difficult past, marked by conflict and instability, the President said the nation has demonstrated resilience and is now positioned for transformation through the collective efforts of its people.

President Boakai concluded by reaffirming his confidence in Liberia's future, describing the country as "a good nation, full of promise," and calling on Liberians at home and abroad to invest, believe in, and take ownership of their country's economic destiny as it moves to the next stage of development.