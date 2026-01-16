West Africa: Liberia Opens Doors to Global Mining, Renewable Energy Investment

The Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, is participating in the 2026 Future Minerals Forum (FMF), currently underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he is leading Liberia's engagement with global policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and technical experts shaping the future of the minerals and mining sector.

The Future Minerals Forum serves as a premier global platform for high-level dialogue on critical minerals, mining governance, and sustainable resource development. As demand for critical minerals accelerates in response to global industrial growth and the energy transition, the Forum provides an important opportunity for collaboration, investment mobilization, and strategic partnerships.

At the Forum, Minister Tingban is participating in ministerial roundtable discussions with fellow member states, focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional collaboration, and investment partnerships within the minerals sector. During the roundtable, he will highlight Liberia's vast and diverse mineral potential, underscoring the Government of Liberia's commitment to responsible mining, value addition, and sustainable development.

In his engagements, the Minister is emphasizing Liberia's openness to both public- and private-sector investment, supported by ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, competitiveness, and investor confidence within the mining sector. He is further engaging directly with global investors and private business leaders, encouraging them to explore opportunities across Liberia's mining value chain. These engagements include targeted discussions with key industry stakeholders, including the Saudi Gold Refinery, to explore potential collaboration, downstream development, and investment prospects.

Beyond the Forum sessions, Minister Tingban is holding a series of bilateral meetings with partner governments, investors, and strategic institutions to deepen cooperation and advance Liberia's long-term interests within the global minerals landscape.

Following the Future Minerals Forum, the Minister will travel to the State of Israel from January 17 to 22, 2026, on a business tour focused on engaging private-sector investors in solar and renewable energy development in Liberia. These discussions aim to foster partnerships that support energy diversification, expand access to clean and affordable energy, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Liberia's participation in the Future Minerals Forum, coupled with targeted investor engagements in Saudi Arabia and Israel, underscores the Government's strong commitment to international cooperation, responsible resource development, and the promotion of strategic investments across the minerals and renewable energy sectors.

Liberia remains open for responsible investment and strong international partnerships in both the minerals and renewable energy sectors, Minister Tingban asserted.