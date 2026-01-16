Liberia: Asset Recovery Task Force Reports Major Gains in 2025

Liberia's Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (IREC) has reported "significant gains" in its fight against corruption during 2025, while outlining a robust agenda for 2026 that includes the advancement of three high-profile corruption cases now heading to court.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Cllr. Edwin Kia Martin, Head of IREC, said the task force has intensified efforts to recover stolen public assets and ensure accountability, despite facing legal and procedural hurdles.

"We have made considerable progress in recovering public property and holding those responsible accountable," Cllr. Martin said. "These achievements were made possible through the support of the Ministry of Information, the media, and both domestic and international partners."

Cllr. Martin revealed that IREC is working with UK-based law firms and international investigative partners, including coordinating filings at the British High Court, as part of cross-border asset recovery initiatives. The task force highlighted a major legal breakthrough in 2025 when the Supreme Court lifted a nine-month stay order stemming from a petition filed in 2024. This decision allowed several stalled cases to proceed.

"Despite challenges, we concluded multiple investigations, unsealed three indictments, and maintained 40 ongoing probes into alleged theft of public property, money laundering, and related economic crimes," Cllr. Martin said.

The task force provided details on three major indictments currently before the courts. The first, popularly known as the "Saudi Rice" case, involves the alleged mismanagement of a US$500,000 grant from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intended for disaster-affected communities in Liberia. IREC reported that 15 former and current government officials have been indicted in the matter.

The second case targets the Anita Group of Companies and more than 40 individuals, who face charges of money laundering, theft of public property, and criminal conspiracy. Investigators allege that between April 2020 and 2023, the company was used to conceal over US$6.7 million and L$845 million in public funds. Several defendants are reportedly linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, raising concerns about systemic abuse of public trust.

The third indictment centers on a renovation contract at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where prosecutors allege that US$851,136 was misappropriated from a US$1.95 million project that remains incomplete despite significant payments. Those named include a former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the CEO of the contracting company. All three indictments have been formally served and are pending trial. However, IREC confirmed that a new stay order was issued in November 2025 by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court following a petition from one of the defendants. The task force said a hearing has since been scheduled for the Foreign Affairs renovation case.

"We fully respect the authority of the judiciary," Cllr. Martin said, "but we also appeal for urgency in matters that affect national integrity and public resources."

IREC disclosed that two indicted individuals remain at large, with efforts underway in collaboration with Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies to secure their arrest. The task force stressed that all prosecutions and arrests are being conducted lawfully and in accordance with international standards.

Looking ahead, IREC outlined its key priorities for 2026, including deepening investigations into the 40 ongoing cases, accelerating prosecutions of cases already before the courts, unsealing additional indictments, and expanding nationwide public awareness and anti-corruption education.

In a related move, IREC publicly condemned the delivery of a parcel by a company currently under indictment, describing it as a violation of ethical standards and the national Code of Conduct. The task force issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding an explanation and warned that any future attempts at gift-giving or inducement by those under investigation would result in immediate arrest and criminal inquiry.

Reaffirming its mandate under Executive Order No. 105, IREC pledged to continue impartial, evidence-based investigations strictly within the confines of the law. Cllr. Martin encouraged Liberians to remain engaged in the fight against corruption by reporting suspected acts of theft, fraud, or other economic crimes, emphasizing that public cooperation is vital to the success of the nation's asset recovery efforts.