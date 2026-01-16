Liberia: Ex-Ligis Employees Convicted for Stealing Over U.S.$128k Census Money

Jurors of the Criminal Court 'C ' on Tuesday, January 13, found Dominic Paye, former Comptroller, and Lawrence George, former Deputy Director-General for Administration at Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS) of stealing US$128, 198.64, meant for Census enumerators.

The jury delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after a several -week-long trial - and it found Paye and George guilty on all 6 counts they faced.

Prosecutors had called nearly two dozen witnesses to testify, and after closing arguments concluded on Tuesday, the jury took several hours to render a verdict.

No sentencing date was set for Paye and George.

The charges carry the possibility of up to 10 years in prison, though sentencing guidelines for any given case can vary depending on a defendant's history and other factors.

George together with three other LISGIS officials, including Paye was indicted for allegedly embezzling over US$1.7 million in public funds between 2019 and 2022, according to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Co-defendant Dr. Francis F. Wreh, the former Director General of LISGIS, admitted to committing the crimes and agreed to repay the misappropriated funds as part of a stipulation payment with the prosecution.

However, George and Paye, had pleaded not guilty.

Interestingly, just a day before the case was set to begin, the prosecution drastically reduced the indictment figure from US$1.7M, to US$128,198.64.

Though, the defense lawyers challenged the reduction and the charges contained in the indictment, the jury, composed of 12-persons found that the defendants diverted the money.

However, several lawyers who are familiar with the case, and the verdict see it as a step towards accountability in managing public resources.

However, several lawyers who are familiar with the case, and the verdict see it as a step towards accountability in managing public resources.

According to the indictment, between

2019 and 2022, the defendants engaged in suspicious transactions involving the NPHC account at Ecobank Liberia Limited, contravening established financial processes and procedures and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

The indictment further states that the defendants acted negligently in recruiting Avianet and Bluku Services Limited for transportation and freight forwarding services without adhering to Liberia's Public Procurement Laws.

"They, having knowingly and willfully expended the amount of US$30,720.00 of public funds (intended for census-related activities) for the purchase of a second-hand generator without adhering to the PPCC Law of Liberia, violated the following controlling Liberian laws: PART V of the PPCC Act, titled Methods of Procurement, with specific reference to the sections indicated below: Section 53, titled Request for Quotations; Section 54, titled Basic Procedures for Request for Quotations," it alleges.

Additionally, they allegedly misused public funds to purchase a second-hand generator and failed to fully account for certain amounts withdrawn from the Census fund, among other allegations.

The indictment also indicates that the defendants, in the discharge of their duties, authorized the withdrawal and expending of the cumulative amount of US$70,000.00 of the Census fund (intended for census-related activities) and, failing to account for some percentage of said amount, fully violated the following controlling Liberian laws:

"Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to the indicated sections-15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property) of the Penal Law of Liberia; Subchapter F of the Penal Code Titled Economic Sabotage with specific reference to the indicated sections-15.81 (Misuse of Public Money, Property, or Record) of the Penal Law of Liberia," it emphasized.

"The defendants knowingly and willfully withdrew and expanded the amounts ofUS$4,700; US$1,500, and US$2,640 (US$8,840.00) out of the Census account and paying to themselves and other staff extra compensation for performing tasks for which they were hired to do by Law, and for which they are being duly paid through monthly salary payment by the Government of Liberia," adding that they "violated the following controlling Liberian laws: Subchapter D of the Penal Code Titled Bribery and Intimidation with specific reference to the indicated section below: Section 12.51 (Unlawful Rewarding of Public Servants) of the Penal Law of Liberia. Section 12.52 (Unlawful Compensation for Assisting in Government Matters) of the Penal Law of Liberia. Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to the indicated sections-15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property) of the Penal Law of Liberia."

Again, the indictment alleges that "the defendants, knowingly and willfully withdrawing and expanding the total sum of US$4,250.00 (as stipulated in count-9.1) out of the Census account for which they cannot justify and account for; be charged and prosecuted on the following counts: Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to the indicated sections below: 15.51 (a) of the Penal Code titled Theft of Property; Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property) of the Penal Law of Liberia. Section 10.4 (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Penal Law of Liberia."