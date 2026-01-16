Liberia: Margibi Lawmaker Rallies Women-Led Campaign to Tackle Drug Crisis

Margibi County District #5 Representative, Clarence G. Gahr, has made a passionate call of unity across the district while rallying community members to support a women-led initiative aimed at confronting the growing drug menace threatening the future of the area.

Addressing residents, traditional leaders, educators, health workers, religious groups and security agencies, the lawmaker described drug abuse as an urgent crisis destroying young people's lives, tearing families apart and undermining development in the district.

"This is not a political issue. This is about our survival," he said, urging all sectors of society to join the fight. "We want every hand to be on deck."

Rep Gahr emphasized that meaningful development would remain impossible as long as drugs continued to dominate communities.

He says drug dealers are becoming increasingly powerful and dangerous, posing a serious threat to public safety if decisive action was not taken immediately.

A significant part of the address focused on law enforcement, with the speaker issuing a firm directive to joint security forces, including the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency or LDEA Authority and police, to arrest anyone suspected of drug-related activities.

"If anyone wants to challenge you, tell them I gave you that order," he said, promising full political backing and protection from interference. He also cautioned that officers who failed to ensure suspects were taken to court would be held accountable, including being relieved of their duties.

The caution was meant to curb corruption and ensure that arrests led to prosecution, reinforcing public confidence in the justice system.

In a show of commitment, the Gahr pledged substantial material and logistical support on behalf of the district's leadership. He announced the provision of motorcycles to various sectors to strengthen mobility and outreach, announcing three for women's groups leading the campaign, five for the education sector, motorcycles for the health sector, five for the War Forum, and more than 11 for joint security forces. A public address (PA) system will also be provided to help spread the anti-drugs campaign's message across the district.

"These resources will allow the message to reach the breadth and length of this district," he said.

The Margibi County Caucus member also called on residents to participate actively and stand behind the women spearheading the initiative.

He concluded with a powerful appeal to citizens to protect the next generation and reclaim their communities from drugs, stressing that success depended on collective action.

"Our children are watching us," he said. "If we fail to act now, we risk losing everything."