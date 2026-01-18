Africa: Gueye Extra Time Stunner Hands Senegal TotalEnergies AFCON Title

Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

Rabat — Senegal 1-0 Morocco (AET), Pape Gueye, 93'

The two teams tied 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes

Pape Gueye scored the winner in added time

Senegal have won their second TotalEnergies AFCON title

Senegal were crowned champions of Africa for the second time in their history after edging hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time in a gripping TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat.

The decisive moment arrived just three minutes into extra time when Pape Gueye unleashed a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the area, sending the Senegalese bench into raptures and silencing a packed stadium desperate for a long-awaited home triumph.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Morocco had come agonizingly close to settling the contest at the end of regulation time. Awarded a late penalty following a VAR review, the hosts were denied when Edward Mendy stopped Brahim Diaz's attempt forcing the final beyond the 90 minutes.

The match had been finely balanced from the opening whistle. Morocco were chasing a first continental crown in over five decades, while Senegal sought to reclaim the title they first lifted in 2021.

The Teranga Lions started the brighter side, controlling the tempo and creating the clearer chances in the first half.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was called into action early, first reacting sharply to keep out Gueye's back-post header from a corner before producing a brilliant one-on-one save to deny Iliman Ndiaye.

At the other end, the hosts' best opportunity of the half came five minutes before the break, when Nayef Aguerd narrowly failed to connect with Abdessamad Ezzalzouli's teasing cross that flashed across the face of goal.

The Atlas Lions emerged with renewed purpose after the interval. Ayoub El Kaabi was presented with a golden chance when Bilal El Khannouss threaded a defence-splitting pass through the Senegal back line, but the forward could not keep his effort on target.

Morocco pressed relentlessly, yet couldn't find their cutting edge in the final third.

Senegal, dangerous on the counter, almost struck late in normal time. In the 89th minute, substitute Ibrahim Mbaye curled an effort towards the far corner, only for Bounou to produce another full-stretch save to keep the contest level.

With no breakthrough after 90 minutes, extra time beckoned, and Senegal needed little time to strike. A turnover in midfield saw Sadio Mané cleverly back-heel the ball into the path of Idrissa Gana Gueye, who released Pape Gueye.

Showing strength and composure, the midfielder drove to the edge of the box before firing an unstoppable shot beyond Bounou.

Morocco pushed desperately for an equaliser. Diaz nearly redeemed his earlier penalty miss with a close-range effort saved by Mendy, while Youssef En-Nesyri came inches away with a diving header that drifted narrowly wide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senegal could even have doubled their lead late on, but Bounou again denied Pape Cherif Ndiaye from close range, with the substitute also failing to convert the rebound.

In the end, Senegal held firm, defending with resilience and maturity to see out a historic victory, sealing their second AFCON title and once again affirming their place among the continent's elite.