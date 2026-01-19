Surprisingly, Brahim Díaz, who took the controversial kick, missed the penalty as the game has now dragged into extra time

Senegal briefly walked off the pitch and refused to continue the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco on Sunday night after a controversial refereeing decision late in stoppage time sparked chaos at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The final, which was goalless deep into added time, descended into confusion after the referee awarded Morocco a late penalty following a VAR review of an incident involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz.

The decision immediately triggered furious protests from Senegalese players and officials, who surrounded the referee in disbelief and strongly questioned the ruling.

As tensions boiled over, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was seen calling his players toward the touchline, citing security concerns amid heated confrontations between both teams.

Most of the Senegal squad gathered on the sideline and initially refused to resume play, while Morocco's players remained on the field, urging officials to continue the match.

The situation quickly became chaotic, with play halted for several minutes as CAF officials and security personnel moved in to restore order inside the stadium. The dramatic scenes drew loud reactions from the crowd and further delayed the conclusion of the final.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané later intervened, holding discussions with teammates and officials, a move that eventually led to the Senegal players' returning to the pitch amid continued tension.

The 2025 AFCON final, expected to be a celebration of African football, was instead overshadowed by controversy, protests and uncertainty over officiating decisions at a critical moment of the match.

Surprisingly, Brahim Díaz, who took the controversial kick, missed the penalty as the game dragged into extra time.