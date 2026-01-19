Uganda: UHRC - Uganda's 2026 Polls Largely Peaceful Despite Tech Failures, Rights Concerns

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda Human Rights Commission has raised concern over rights violations during the January 15, 2026, general elections, citing an internet shutdown, isolated incidents of violence, and failures in biometric voter verification, even as it said Ugandans were largely able to vote in a peaceful environment.

There has been concern that widespread failures of biometric voter verification kits and last-minute reliance on manual registers undermined the integrity of the presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Commission's Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, on Sunday released its preliminary statement on the 2026 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The UHRC congratulated the Electoral Commission, all candidates and the people of Uganda on the successful conclusion of the exercise and commended the 1,655 international, regional and national election observers accredited to monitor the polls.

The Commission noted that Uganda's Constitution, as well as regional and international human rights instruments, guarantees the right to participate in public affairs, to vote and stand for election, and to enjoy freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

According to the UHRC, it deployed 121 observers drawn from the Commission and its staff to 990 polling stations in 78 of Uganda's 146 districts through its 12 regional offices.

The Commission said it did not observe parliamentary elections in Kibanda North Constituency in Kiryandongo District and Ibanda Municipality after the Electoral Commission suspended the polls due to mismatches between candidates' names and symbols on ballot papers.

The Commission reported that polling materials were delivered on time at the majority of polling stations observed. "However, delays were recorded in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono, with some materials arriving as late as 10:00 a.m., forcing voting to begin between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at several stations. Despite these delays, voters arrived as early as 6:30 a.m. and remained calm," said Wangadya .

On voter turnout, the UHRC said the Electoral Commission reported that 11,366,201 voters cast ballots out of the 21,649,068 registered voters, translating into a turnout of 52.50 per cent.

This represents a decline of 6.85 percentage points compared to the 59.35 per cent turnout recorded during the 2021 general elections. Higher turnout was observed in rural areas, while Kampala and Wakiso registered particularly low participation.

The Commission raised concerns over the performance of biometric voter verification kits, which were introduced to enhance transparency and integrity.

The UHRC observed that the kits worked effectively at only a limited number of polling stations, including some in Kyankwanzi, Bulisa, Bunyangabu, Karenga, Kaabong, Moroto, Napak, parts of Nakapiripirit, and Rwentojo Ward in Mbarara District.

In Yumbe and Wakiso, some polling stations did not receive the kits at all. At about 9:30 a.m., the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission directed polling officials to revert to the manual National Voters' Register where the biometric kits had failed.

While the UHRC commended the Commission for allowing citizens to vote and extending polling time from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., it noted that the communication was issued only minutes before the official closing time, meaning some presiding officers did not receive the guidance in time.

Nevertheless, all registered voters present at polling stations were allowed to vote. On accessibility, the UHRC said most polling stations were located in accessible areas such as school compounds, churches, and open grounds, enabling older persons, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers to vote.

"However, in Moroto and Nakapiripirit, some voters were forced to walk long distances from mountainous areas to reach polling stations. Vulnerable voters who required assistance were supported either by personal helpers or Electoral Commission officials," she said.

The Commission observed that polling officials generally managed polling stations professionally by explaining voting procedures, identifying the minimum number of voters required to open polls and relaying official communication.

"Security on polling day remained largely calm nationwide, with police patrols observed around polling stations without interfering in the voting process. While most security personnel were unarmed or lightly equipped, some officers in parts of Kampala, Sembabule and Mbarara were seen carrying firearms.

Each polling station was guarded by at least two polling constables. Vote counting and tallying were conducted in line with Electoral Commission guidelines and in the presence of candidates' agents, observers and voters.

Although most polling stations closed at 5:00 p.m., counting and declaration of results extended beyond 8:00 p.m. in some areas, with all agents present receiving copies of the Declaration of Results forms.

The UHRC, however, highlighted several human rights concerns, including the temporary suspension of public internet access imposed by the Uganda Communications Commission on January 13, 2026.

The Commission said the restriction affected about 17 million internet subscribers, limiting access to information and freedoms of expression and association, while also disrupting mobile money services, particularly in rural communities.

Although polling was generally peaceful, incidents of violence were reported in Lwemiyaga, Bukedea, Mukono, Butambala, Mityana, Kampala, Kayunga, Luweero and Wakiso. Media reports cited seven deaths, three gunshot injuries and 25 arrests in Butambala and Kalungu. On invalid votes, the UHRC cited Electoral Commission figures showing 11,090,848 valid votes and 275,353 invalid votes.

The Commission noted that many invalid votes resulted from incorrect marking or failure to mark ballot papers, adding that the trend remains high compared to the 393,500 invalid votes recorded in the 2021 elections.

The UHRC also observed challenges related to candidates' agents, noting that while National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Unity Platform (NUP) agents were present at most polling stations, parties such as DP, ANT and FDC had limited representation.

In its preliminary recommendations, the Commission urged the Electoral Commission to conduct comprehensive testing of electoral technologies before polling, allocate a mandatory percentage of election financing to voter education, and allow candidates' agents to verify voters using the manual register where digital systems fail.

Despite the challenges, the UHRC said Ugandans were able to exercise their right to vote in a generally peaceful and secure environment.

Incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM candidate, defeated seven other contenders after securing 71.6 per cent of the vote, with his closest rival, National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, polling 24.5 per cent in the January 15 pols.