Uganda Internet Connection Partially Restored After 5-Day Shutdown

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda restored internet services on Sunday after a five-day nationwide shutdown imposed during the general elections, a move authorities said was intended to curb the misuse of online platforms.

Ibrahim Bbosa, a spokesperson for the Uganda Communications Commission, confirmed the restoration. "Yes, the internet is back," Bbosa told Xinhua. Telecommunications companies also sent messages to subscribers notifying them that services had resumed.

The restoration followed the announcement on Saturday that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni had won the 2026 presidential election, securing more than 7.9 million votes out of about 11.3 million valid ballots cast. ∎