Rwanda: No Evidence That Rwanda's President Denied Having Lunch With His Nigerian Counterpart in France

No evidence that Rwanda's president denied having lunch with his Nigerian counterpart in France

IN SHORT: A post circulating on Facebook claims that Rwandan president Paul Kagame has denied having lunch with Nigerian president Bola Tinubu in France in early January 2026. But there is no evidence to support the claim.

On 4 January 2026, Nigerian president Bola Tinubu posted a photo from his private lunch with Rwandan president Paul Kagame in Paris, France. Tinubu said they met to discuss global affairs and Africa's advancement.

But users quickly noticed that the photo had the watermark of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that enables real-time search, image generation, and other AI-powered functions.

This led to debates over the photo's authenticity, raising doubts about the supposed meeting between the two African leaders.

In response, one of Tinubu's media aides, Temitope Ajayi, refuted the claim that the photo was AI-generated.

Ajayi released a statement saying the photo in question was taken with a mobile phone during the meeting, but was of low quality.

The statement said it was then enhanced with Grok: "The picture is real and not AI-generated as claimed. The photographer only later used Grok to improve the picture quality. That is not a reason to conclude it was AI-generated."

Despite this rebuttal, a "breaking news" report circulated on Facebook, claiming that Kagame had publicly denied having lunch with Tinubu in Paris.

The report reads:

Breaking News: The President of Rwanda has publicly dismissed claims that he recently met or had lunch with Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the report as false and damaging to his image.Speaking through official channels, the Rwandan leader stated that he has not been in good health for the past two weeks and has been away on a medical emergency. He stressed clearly that he did not meet with President Tinubu at any time, nor did he hold any private or official engagement with him.According to the Rwandan President, a post attributed to President Tinubu suggesting a meeting between both leaders is fake and a deliberate dent on his name and international reputation. He strongly denied the claims, insisting that no such meeting took place and warning against the spread of false information capable of misleading the public and the international community.

Has Kagame publicly denied meeting with Tinubu in Paris in January 2026? We checked.

No evidence of claim

According to the report, Kagame dismissed the claim that he met Tinubu through official channels. However, we found no such statement on Kagame's official social media channels and official website.

Kagame neither posted about the meeting with Tinubu on his verified X account nor posted a rebuttal.

Such a statement from the Rwandan president would have swung the debate in favour of Tinubu's political critics and would have received wide media coverage, as the initial spotting of the Grok watermark on the photo.

But we found no such media reports, a clear sign that the claim might have been made up.

Some of the posts included a link supposedly with "full details". But the links led us to unrelated websites that made no mention of Kagame or the statement attributed to him.

We found no evidence that Kagame publicly denied meeting with Tinubu in Paris in January 2026. The claim is false.

