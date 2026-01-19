Ghana: Renew Ghana-Guinea Pan-African Spirit-Vice President

THE Vice President, Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has called for the renewal of the historic Pan-African ties between Ghana and Guinea, urging both countries to deepen cooperation in the spirit of African unity and shared development.

She made the call in Conakry after attending the investiture of Guinea's President, Mamadi Doumbouya.

The visit formed part of Ghana's participation in the high-level ceremony, which brought together heads of state and government representatives from across Africa and beyond.

The visit was also meant to honour that shared history and reaffirm the deep bonds between the two nations.

As part of her engagements in Conakry, the Vice President visited the residence of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Nkrumah lived in Guinea after he was overthrown in 1966 and was named Co-President of the country by Guinea's first President, Ahmed Sékou Touré.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Opoku Agyemang highlighted the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Guinea, describing it as one rooted in solidarity, mutual support and the Pan-African vision championed by Dr Nkrumah.

She said the time had come to rekindle that spirit through stronger collaboration in political, economic and cultural spheres for the benefit of both countries and the African continent as a whole.

She stressed that Ghana remains committed to African unity and believes that closer ties among African states are essential for sustainable development and collective progress.

Meanwhile, members of the Ghanaian community living in Guinea praised the Government of Ghana for what they described as improvements in the country's economic situation.

They expressed confidence in the current leadership and its efforts to stabilise and grow the economy.

The General Secretary of the Ghanaian Community in Guinea, Seidu Osman Fisher, commended Vice President Opoku Agyemang for her leadership and dedication to national service.

According to him, Ghanaians living abroad closely follow developments at home and are encouraged by what they see as responsible leadership and renewed focus on governance and accountability.

The investiture of President Mamadi Doumbouya was marked by strong international presence, reflecting Guinea's importance in the sub-region and its relations with other African states.

Ghana's delegation to the ceremony was led by Vice President Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang, underscoring the significance Ghana attaches to its relationship with Guinea.