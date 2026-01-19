Nigeria: Benue Records Seven New Suspected Cases of Lassa Fever

Benue State has recorded seven new suspected cases of Lassa fever, raising renewed concern among health authorities and residents over the spread of the viral disease.

The suspected cases have prompted immediate public health response measures by the authorities.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Asema Msuega, disclosed this in Makurdi, noting that samples from the affected individuals have already been collected and sent for laboratory analysis for confirmation.

He said health authorities were closely monitoring the situation while "the samples of the seven new suspected cases have been taken for confirmation."

Dr Msuega urged residents to take preventive measures, particularly by ensuring that food items were properly covered and protected from rodents, which are known carriers of the Lassa fever virus.

He stressed that simple hygiene practices would significantly reduce the risk of infection, assuring the Ministry of Health and Human Services has intensified community sensitisation campaigns across the state to curb the spread of the disease.

He stated that the awareness drive focuses on rodent control, environmental sanitation, and regular clean-up exercises.

He explained that special attention was being given to areas identified as Lassa fever hotspots, where health education and surveillance activities had been scaled up to quickly detect and respond to any new cases.

The state epidemiologist further assured that healthcare facilities across Benue have been adequately equipped to handle suspected cases. He added that healthcare workers have received training and are well-prepared to provide the necessary medical services.

Dr Msuega emphasised that rapid response teams were on standby to manage any confirmed cases and prevent further transmission within communities.

He appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid panic, reassuring them that the state government was fully prepared to contain the situation and protect public health.

He also advised the public to promptly report any symptoms such as fever, weakness, or unexplained bleeding to the nearest health facility, stressing that early detection remains key to effective treatment and control of Lassa fever.