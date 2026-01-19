Nigeria: Benue Records Seven New Suspected Cases of Lassa Fever

19 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State has recorded seven new suspected cases of Lassa fever, raising renewed concern among health authorities and residents over the spread of the viral disease.

The suspected cases have prompted immediate public health response measures by the authorities.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Asema Msuega, disclosed this in Makurdi, noting that samples from the affected individuals have already been collected and sent for laboratory analysis for confirmation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said health authorities were closely monitoring the situation while "the samples of the seven new suspected cases have been taken for confirmation."

Dr Msuega urged residents to take preventive measures, particularly by ensuring that food items were properly covered and protected from rodents, which are known carriers of the Lassa fever virus.

He stressed that simple hygiene practices would significantly reduce the risk of infection, assuring the Ministry of Health and Human Services has intensified community sensitisation campaigns across the state to curb the spread of the disease.

He stated that the awareness drive focuses on rodent control, environmental sanitation, and regular clean-up exercises.

He explained that special attention was being given to areas identified as Lassa fever hotspots, where health education and surveillance activities had been scaled up to quickly detect and respond to any new cases.

The state epidemiologist further assured that healthcare facilities across Benue have been adequately equipped to handle suspected cases. He added that healthcare workers have received training and are well-prepared to provide the necessary medical services.

Dr Msuega emphasised that rapid response teams were on standby to manage any confirmed cases and prevent further transmission within communities.

He appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid panic, reassuring them that the state government was fully prepared to contain the situation and protect public health.

He also advised the public to promptly report any symptoms such as fever, weakness, or unexplained bleeding to the nearest health facility, stressing that early detection remains key to effective treatment and control of Lassa fever.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.