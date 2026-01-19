Nigeria: Newstap to Unveil Five Star Award Nominees Soon

The management of leading online publication, Newstap Communication, will soon unveil nominees for the second edition of the annual Newstap Five Star Award.

In a press release signed by Ifeanyi Eduzor, Editor of the outfit, he said the processes for the nomination of the awardees had comenced , even as he promised that this year's edition will be a great improvement of the maiden edition held last year.

"We've commenced the process of the second edition of our award which will be a great improvement of the maiden edition.

"Right now, we are receiving nominations of those considered worthy for the award like we did last year, the selection committee will be meticulous by ensuring that only those found worthy to have contributed to the development of sports will be shortlisted", the statement affirmed.

The Newstap Five Star Award was instituted to celebrate eminent Nigerians and corporate organizations that have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria's sports ecosystem.

Winners of last year's edition were Executive Governor of Benue State Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, Managing Director of GTI Group, Abubakar Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle sports facilities construction Ltd, Ebi Egbe,

Founder of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne Remo Honourable Kunle Soname and Chairman of Benue State Football Association Chief Barrister Paul Edeh.