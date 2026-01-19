Nigeria: Para Badminton - Nigeria's Eniola Bolaji Wins Gold in Egypt

An elated President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, praised the consistency of Bolaji for continuing to put the country on the global map

Africa's number one para badminton player, Eniola Bolaji, emerged champion of the 2026 Egypt International Championship on Sunday, defeating all opponents before her

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Paralympic bronze medallist defeated world No. 7 Halime Yildiz of Turkey 2-0 (21-10, 21-4) at the New Capital Indoor Hall in Cairo.

The world No. 2 began her campaign with a commanding 2-0 (21-9, 21-10) victory over Yildiz in the opening round before overcoming India's Tulika Jadgave 2-0 (21-10, 21-7) in the second round.

Bolaji continued her dominant run by beating India's Manasi Girishchandra Joshi 2-0 (21-11, 21-13) to set up a semifinal clash against India's Shivam Yadav Neeraj, which she won convincingly 2-0 (21-10, 21-11).

An elated President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, praised the consistency of Bolaji for continuing to put the country on the global map.

Mr Orbih said the African champion has repeatedly shown that Nigeria can compete and dominate on the world stage through her impressive performances.

"I am excited that Eniola Bolaji was able to compete at the Egypt Para Badminton International and win gold once again.

"In 2025, she began her journey to greatness with a victory in North Africa and went on to win all the available gold medals except one.

"I strongly believe Bolaji will have an exciting year ahead and will continue to bring pride to Nigeria and the Federation."

Mr Orbih also commended the team's sponsors and the National Sports Commission for their continued support in the development of para badminton.

"I want to thank GIG Logistics and the National Sports Commission for their unwavering support. I assure you that Eniola Bolaji will continue to give her best in subsequent tournaments," he said. (NAN)