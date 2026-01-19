Nigeria: Amid Business Challenges, FTN Cocoa, Three Others Apply for Restructuring

FTN Cocoa Processors, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, Austin Laz and Company and International Energy Insurance have applied to the Nigerian Exchange to undergo business restructuring.

This move aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve financial performance, and navigate industry challenges.

According to NGX in its X-Compliance report, the Exchange approved FTN Cocoa Processors and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria for restructuring status, subject to the filing of quarterly compliance reports.

The X-Compliance report is a transparency initiative of the NGX, designed to maintain market integrity and protect investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies.

Companies listed on the NGX are required to adhere to high disclosure standards prescribed in Appendix III of the listing rules.

"The Board of NGX RegCo approved for Austin Laz and Company to be placed on restructuring status for a period of two years, while NGX approved for the International Energy Insurance to be placed on restructuring status till November 30, 2025, subject to addressing certain outstanding compliance requirements."

FTN Cocoa Processors is currently undergoing a massive, multi-year financial restructuring to avert liquidation following years of severe losses, negative working capital, and operational shutdowns. As of late 2025, the company continues to navigate a critical financial position with negative equity and significant foreign currency debt.

For Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, the Company is undergoing significant restructuring, marked by a major push into toilet paper production (NAPEX brand) and challenges leading to a temporary suspension by the Nigerian Exchange in early 2025 for filing delays, though trading was later lifted after submissions. The company is focused on diversification and improving financial performance, but recent reports show continued losses, highlighting ongoing efforts to overcome operational and financial hurdles.

Also, International Energy Insurance is undergoing a comprehensive, multi-year restructuring process to reverse previous financial distress, largely driven by its parent company, Norrenberger Advisory Partners.

Recall that shareholders of Austin Laz Company at the 2024 annual general meeting, lauded the management for returning to operations after over 12 years of being out of production.

The chairman of Austin Laz, Christopher Itua commended members of the Board and shareholders for their continuous support.

Itua stated that the company is going into 2026 with renewed strength and conviction of recording better results that would delight the shareholders.

He said as part of the restructuring efforts, the company had in the past year continued with the test marketing of its new products.

The Board chairman added that the company is also developing some associated building material products, which he said, are expected to be in the market next year.

He noted that the two major products of the company were for investment in the housing industry and the cooling industry.

Itua assured shareholders that the company, as part of its sustainability efforts, is currently on a phased restructuring timeline, effective October 2024 and scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

He said the company had put all machinery in place to revamp and resuscitate all machines and equipment, ensuring full-scale production within the same timeframe.