Nigeria: Enugu-Onitsha Road - We're Satisfied With MTN, Sub-Contractors - Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has expressed satisfaction with MTN and its sub-contractors over the ongoing reconstruction of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Umahi stated this on Saturday after the inspection of ongoing reconstruction of south east roads.

The minister noted that the Enugu-Onitsha road was a very problematic road, but has been clipped by the ingenuity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He averred that the previous governments never worked on that road, adding that the past eight governments have never worked on that road and expressed happiness that only the audacity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with determination and love for south east people that is bringing that abnormal situation to a halt.

"We are satisfied with what they have done, where we have objections we have told them and they are going to amend it and we set April 28 for completion.

The balance of that work is about 72 kilometers, scattered in about four sections and that is what we came out with the first two sections, 15 kilometers and 18 kilometers which has to do with concrete.

"I want to announce that in the next two weeks, the 15 kilometers carriage way would have been completed, left with shoulders and we just directed that next week solar lights should be completed in the first five kilometers.

'But we are also considering giving out to SKC the task of solar light for the 107 kilometers, jumping sections where the Anambra state government had already put solar lights. That project is going to be a project to behold and all credits will go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his commitments to the people of the south east.' he stated.

Umahi stated that it would be quite interesting to note that all the nightmares on that road will come to an end under President Tinubu, adding that they continue to say that the south east people should be very grateful to him because that which they have been expecting has come to pass.

"What he is doing in the south east, you need to open your eyes to see what he is doing, but even if you are in the dark, you will definitely feel it because the roads are properly being paved.

"So, SKC is doing very wonderful work, we are happy with Nigercat, we are happy with RCC, where they didn't do well we have told them and they are going to make amends. The second section with concrete, 15 kilometers has also been started with RCC, we saw what they are doing and we are happy with what they are doing.

" The other two sections will be done with asphalt and since the two sections are not so terrible we have to count one before we count two. The section that is very bad, we have to do it first, before we go to the one that is okay," he stated.