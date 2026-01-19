Africa: UBA Foundation Extends Aid to Vulnerable Communities Across Africa

The UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has distributed essential materials worth millions of naira and dollars to school students, orphanages, internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, and vulnerable communities across Nigeria and 19 other African countries.

Between November 2025 and January 2026, the foundation's Food Bank and Giving Back initiatives reached over 100,000 individuals, providing essential items and cash gifts to ease the financial strain associated with the year-end period. In Nigeria, the outreach spanned all regions, benefiting institutions such as Daughter of Mercy Mother of Mary Orphanage Home in Abia, Trinitarian Foundation for Orphans and the Helpless in Ebonyi, Destitute Home Okobaba in Lagos, Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation in Oyo, and IDP camps in Niger and Borno, among others.

Across Africa, similar humanitarian and nutritional support initiatives were carried out in Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, reaching hundreds of thousands of people.

Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who personally visited some Nigerian orphanages, including Destitute Home Okobaba, Lagos, highlighted the foundation's year-round commitment to improving lives. "True development begins with compassion and action. Through our Food Bank and Giving Back initiatives, we are providing nourishment, essential support, and hope to children and families," she said.

Atta emphasised that the foundation's programs aim not only to equip beneficiaries with tools but also to ensure cognitive and physical development through proper nourishment. The UBA Foundation's long-standing philanthropic efforts across Africa include the National Essay Competition, Read Africa Project, Tree Planting for Sustainability, Health Outreaches, Each1 Teach 1, Kindness Connect, and other initiatives focused on education, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and social welfare.

