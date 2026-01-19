Nigeria: Bayelsa Engages Media in Education Funding

Amid growing public concern over education funding and accountability, the Bayelsa State Educational Trust Fund (EDTF) has moved to strengthen transparency by engaging the media as a critical bridge between the board and the public.

This commitment was expressed when the chairman of the EDTF, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, led the executive secretary, Prof. Ebimieowei Etebu and other members of the board on a courtesy visit to the Federated Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bayelsa State.

Agbiki explained that the visit was aimed at deepening public understanding of the Fund's mandate, stressing that journalists play a vital role in educating citizens on how education funds are managed and deployed.

He noted that the current board, inaugurated in October last year, considered it necessary to formally introduce itself to the press and reaffirm its readiness to work closely with journalists in the interest of the education sector.

According to him, a strong relationship with the media would not only promote awareness of EDTF programmes but also help build public trust, adding that openness and regular engagement remain key priorities of the board.

In his remarks, the executive secretary, Prof. Ebimieowei Etebu, described education as the backbone of any society, warning that neglecting young people could create long-term social and economic challenges.

He said his acceptance of the role was driven by a lifelong commitment to youth development, adding that a well-educated population is essential for sustainable growth and stability in Bayelsa State.

Prof. Etebu therefore appealed to the media to report the activities of the EDTF in a manner that promotes unity, development and shared responsibility for the future of education.

Responding, the chairman of the Federated Correspondents' Chapel, Mr Tife Owolabi, welcomed the board and commended its openness, urging continuous access to information to enable accurate reporting and public accountability.