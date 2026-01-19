Nigeria: Leadership Business Person of the Year 2025

For demonstrating that visionary enterprise--anchored in integrity and hard work--can nourish both people and prosperity, Thomas Etuh is...

Business Person Of The Year 2025:Thomas Etuh

From modest beginnings in Nigeria's Middle Belt to steering some of Africa's most transformative agribusiness initiatives, Thomas Etuh has demonstrated that visionary enterprise--anchored in integrity and hard work--can nourish both people and prosperity. Under his watch, fertiliser ceased to be a luxury commodity or a political token. It became a tool of empowerment for millions of smallholder farmers. "Agriculture," he often says, "is not just business; it is the foundation of our national security."

When Etuh entered Nigeria's fertiliser industry, the sector was in disarray--monopolised by middlemen, distorted by corruption, and far removed from the real farmer. Through relentless advocacy and partnership with the federal government, he helped conceptualise and implement the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), revolutionising local blending, cutting costs, and ensuring that genuine farmers gained direct access to affordable inputs. The transformation was dramatic: from fewer than 10 functional blending plants in 2016 to over 70 operational plants today, each serving as a hub of rural industry, job creation, and renewed hope.

Etuh's vision goes beyond fertiliser. He sees agriculture as an ecosystem, not a silo. Through Mikap Nigeria Limited, he has invested across the entire value chain--fertiliser blending, crop nutrition, logistics, warehousing, and market linkages--ensuring that prosperity flows from the soil to every level of the economy. His model integrates farmers with cooperatives, microfinance institutions, and state governments, opening credit channels to smallholders previously excluded from formal finance. In every state where his projects operate, livelihoods improve, youth gain purpose, and women gain a voice in the economy.

It would be recalled that LEADERSHIP, in November 2025, unveiled its 2025 awardees, with Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emerging as the Person of the Year 2025.

According to the LEADERSHIP Board of Editors, despite the country being on the brink of another election year, there was no winner for the Politician of the Year award.

Six governors, comprising Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Hope Uzodimma(Imo State), and Abdulahi Sule (Nasarawa), emerged as Governors of the Year.

The governors earned the award for "diligently focusing on the implementation of programmes and policies that transformed lives in their respective states."

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji clinched the Governor of the Year 2025 award for his people-centred leadership that has transformed Ekiti State through inclusive governance.

Governor Dauda Lawal won the award for his unwavering commitment to restoring security, as well as his massive investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which have repositioned Zamfara on the path of peace, progress, and sustainable development.

Governor Uba Sani emerged Governor of the Year 2025 for his inclusive and reconciliatory leadership that unites people across divides in Kaduna, while

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori clinched the award for his visionary 'MORE Agenda' that has redefined governance in Delta State through peace, inclusion, and pragmatic reform.

Governor Abdullahi Sule won the award for focusing on infrastructure and human capital development.

According to the newspaper, Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Dr Benjamin Kalu, clinched the Legislator of the Year award for his exceptional record in lawmaking, representation and oversight.

The Banker of the Year Award went to the Managing Director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr Tony Okpanachi, for pioneering inclusive finance through innovation and integrity, and for empowering over 700,000 MSMEs. Meanwhile, Providus Bank clinched the Bank of the Year award for its contributions to digital transformation and innovation in financial services.

The Founder of Tantita Security Services, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), won the Social Impact Person of the Year award for transforming conflict into cooperation, creating jobs, defending peace, and advancing social, cultural, and economic renewal in the Niger Delta.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) was named Government Agency of the Year for expanding Nigeria's enforcement frontiers and recovering over N10 billion for consumers.

The LEADERSHIP Environmental Impact Agency of the Year award was presented to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for championing sustainable industrialisation, renewable energy, and climate-friendly technologies that reduce carbon emissions and promote clean power solutions.

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) won the Oil and Gas Local Content Champion of the Year 2025 for pioneering the development and operation of Nigeria's first onshore crude export terminal.

Other winners include Fintech Company of the Year, won by OPay for revolutionising digital finance through inclusion; Product of the Year, Nestle's Pure Life; and Company of the Year, Trade Modernisation Project.

Mrs Mabel Ijeoma Duaka and Dr Seidu Adebayo Bello jointly won the Primary Healthcare Model of the Year award. At the same time, the Outstanding Young Person Award went to David Adeyemi for nurturing innovation, empathy and excellence by developing an AI-powered app that transforms access to education for visually impaired learners.

Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu clinched the Young College Person of the Year 2025 for her outstanding achievement in elevating Nigeria's presence on the international academic stage.

This year, the Artiste of the Year award was clinched by the duo of Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales and Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke.

The LEADERSHIP Sports Person of the Year award went to Justine Madugu for guiding the Super Falcons to their record-breaking 10th WAFCON title.

The awardees will be celebrated for their outstanding leadership, vision and commitment to national development at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards ceremony scheduled to take place on 12 February 2026 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.