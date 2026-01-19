Nigeria: NIPR Summit to Drive Actionable Strategies for Nigeria's Global Reputation

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) says the inaugural Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026 will unite stakeholders to develop actionable strategies to strengthen Nigeria's image locally and internationally.

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Chairman of NIPR's Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the summit will be held on Jan. 20 at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the event will convene leaders from government, business and civil society to advance discussions on rebuilding Nigeria's national reputation.

He explained that the initiative reflects the need for a more intentional and coordinated approach to managing the country's reputation.

"A nation's reputation is not built by chance. It is shaped by leadership, institutions, citizens, and the stories we tell through our actions.

"The summit provides a platform to align these forces and take responsibility for how Nigeria is seen and experienced," Badejo-Okusanya said.

He said the summit is designed as an annual forum to develop strategies, track progress and foster cross-sector collaboration.

Badejo-Okusanya said former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister, Mr Babatunde Fashola, will deliver the keynote address.

He said the address, with the theme 'Better Nigeria, Better Reputation', will examine leadership, governance and institutional consistency in shaping perceptions.

A key highlight, he said, will be an interactive session for young Nigerians themed "The Power of Youth, Technology and Creativity in Rebuilding Nigeria's Reputation."

According to him, the session will explore how innovation, digital platforms and the creative economy can project a positive and authentic national image.

He added that ministers overseeing youth development, technology and innovation, and creative economy and tourism are expected to participate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NRMG was established to harness key drivers shaping Nigeria's image.

The group promotes deliberate and coordinated efforts to positively influence behaviours, narratives and national consciousness. (NAN)