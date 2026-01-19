Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Congratulates Senegal On Africa Cup of Nations Triumph

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has extended his warm congratulations to the Republic of Senegal following its victory in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Senegal clinched its second AFCON title after defeating host nation Morocco 1-0 in a closely contested final.

The decisive goal was scored by Pape Gueye in the fourth minute of extra time, following a tense goalless draw in regulation time.

The match was briefly interrupted after a walk-off by Senegalese players amid heightened emotions.

Describing the final as a fitting and memorable conclusion to the tournament, the Chairperson praised the high level of competition displayed by two formidable African teams of global stature--Senegal and Morocco.

He noted that the encounter reflected the highest standards of African football, defined by excellence, competitiveness, and deep continental pride.

"AFCON has once again demonstrated that the beautiful game is a powerful force for unity, bringing Africans together across cultures, borders, and generations," Youssouf said.

He commended all participating nations for elevating the standard of African football and for showcasing the continent's immense talent, resilience, and leadership in sport.

While acknowledging that moments of tension, driven by passion--are inherent in high-level competition, the Chairperson expressed satisfaction that sportsmanship and fair play ultimately prevailed, underscoring the shared values at the heart of African football.

"The successful hosting of AFCON once again reflects Africa's growing capacity to stage world-class sporting events that unite the continent and inspire global admiration," he added.

The Chairperson also expressed the African Union Commission's profound appreciation to His Majesty the King, the Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco for the gracious invitation extended to him and his delegation, as well as for the exemplary organization of the tournament.

Having attended and witnessed the final match in person, he commended Morocco's outstanding hospitality and the professionalism with which the competition was delivered.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to promoting sport as a catalyst for unity, development, and a shared continental identity.