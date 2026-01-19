Nigeria: FCTA Workers Begin Strike, Shut Down Offices

19 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Activities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA secretariat were grounded on Monday morning as workers under the FCTA shut down the main secretariat to protest unresolved labour and welfare issues.

The action followed a directive by the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC), which ordered workers across all cadres of the administration to withdraw their services by Monday, January 19, 2025, after the authorities allegedly failed to respond to long-standing demands.

The directive was contained in a statement dated January 8 and signed by the JUAC President, Rifkatu Iortyer, and the Secretary, Abdullahi Saleh, with the unions stating that an earlier ultimatum issued on January 7 had elapsed without meaningful engagement from management.

According to the unions, key grievances include the non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears, delays in the conduct and release of promotion exercises, and what they described as the continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries, a practice they said was blocking career progression for serving officers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The workers also accused the administration of failing to remit statutory deductions, including pension contributions and National Housing Fund payments, warning that the situation could jeopardise the future welfare of affected staff.

JUAC further expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as largely unsuccessful and alleging that a significant number of its members were adversely affected.

The unions maintained that the industrial action would continue until their demands were addressed.

Security operatives have been deployed to the area to keep the peace, while the Administration has yet to react to the development as of the time of filing this report.

Hours before the industrial action, the unions had sent out a notice titled "Code Remain at Home", in which it appealed to all staff to cooperate and ensure the success of what it described as "agitations for a better working condition in FCTA".

"By this notice, all staff are advised to stay at home as the strike action declared by JUAC commences on Monday, January 19th, 2026. Do not come to work from tomorrow because the JUAC taskforce will be on the ground to ensure compliance. The statement read in part.

"The union leadership urges members to maintain the status quo until further directives, punctuating the message with solidarity slogans such as "Aluta Continua! Victoria Acerta!" and "Enough is enough!", JUST had stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.