Liberia: Residents, LAC Seek Common Ground As Assessment Confirms Services, Flags Land and Health Gaps

An independent on-site assessment by The Liberian Investigator across communities affected by the Liberian Agricultural Company's (LAC) operations has confirmed a range of ongoing social interventions -- including free education, access to safe drinking water, health services and improved security -- even as residents continue to raise unresolved concerns over land disputes, medical access and delayed payments for rubber sold to the company.

The assessment, conducted over the weekend in multiple towns and villages within LAC's concession area, found that many residents acknowledge the company's contributions. At the same time, community leaders and locals called for clearer timelines, stronger collaboration and faster resolution of long-standing grievances. LAC management said it has made progress on most commitments, pledged action on outstanding concerns in 2026 and urged communities to participate constructively in ongoing dialogue processes.

Education, Water and Health Services Confirmed

During the tour, TLI observed LAC-provided school buses transporting children of both employees and nonemployees daily at designated pickup points. The company has constructed schools and hospitals, operates local clinics, and installed hand pumps across several communities to expand access to potable water.

Residents confirmed that LAC supports students' education, paying school fees while parents provide uniforms. "We only provide uniforms for our children and nothing else; the rest, including school fee, is provided by the company," one woman said.

TLI also observed anti-sexual and gender-based violence awareness materials at community sites and concession entry points, including hotlines and reporting channels.

Mixed Views in Wonwudu Town

In Wonwudu Town, residents described relations with the company as generally cordial but pointed to persistent problems, including delays in payment for rubber sold to LAC and limited access to medical care.

"One major thing that continues to be our problem is that, if we tap our rubber and take it to the factory, they usually take a longer time to pay our money," said J. Albert Jones, a prominent resident.

Residents also said they often travel to neighboring Zondo Town for treatment at a government hospital, estimating the walk at about an hour and 30 minutes.

Claims that children walk long distances to reach school bus pickup points were disputed by TLI's observation, which found the distance to be about 10 minutes. Reporters also encountered company buses actively transporting students during the visit.

On complaints of water pollution, Wonwudu residents dismissed allegations against the company, saying some farmers soak rubber in water to clean it and increase weight before sale -- a practice TLI independently observed.

Land and Graves Remain Flashpoints

Land-related grievances featured prominently, particularly in Gbanfein Town. Town Chief Melvin Williams accused LAC of encroaching on community land and damaging crops without compensation.

"Those people took our land, including crops that they have never paid for," Williams said.

He also alleged that grave sites were disturbed, though fenced, restricting community access except during decoration periods.

Williams further complained about delays in ambulance response and fees charged to nonemployees at company facilities. "When someone is sick and we call their ambulance, it would take the entire day calling and the ambulance won't reach here," he said. He added that treatment fees of L$5,000 to L$7,000 are sometimes required.

Williams acknowledged that a hand pump has been constructed but said it remains locked pending technical clearance after chlorination. LAC said the pump is functional and technicians will return to authorize its use.

Pollution Claims and Community Practices

Some residents accused LAC staff of contaminating waterways, alleging washing and waste disposal near creeks. Others drew a distinction between community rubber-soaking practices and what they described as company-related pollution.

"The keeping of rubber in the water by us ... is far different from the actual water pollution caused by the company," said Nathaniel D. Monway, a community member and advocate.

LAC said it has acknowledged environmental risks identified by the Earthworm Foundation and conducts regular internal testing, while submitting samples to the Environmental Protection Agency for quarterly checks. The company also said the National Public Health Institute of Liberia has certified its water systems.

Company Response: Progress, Delays and Dialogue

LAC General Manager Naveem Madan said the company has implemented more than 90% of the Action Plan developed with the Earthworm Foundation and the International Finance Corporation following earlier investigations into land encroachment and compensation issues involving LAC and Salala Rubber Corporation.

Madan said participatory community mapping -- the remaining unresolved component -- has progressed in most areas but stalled in three of 31 communities due to resistance and misunderstanding.

"Out of the 31 communities in which the participatory mapping is taking place, only three have resisted, but we keep providing important details for their understanding," Madan said.

He said the mapping process is meant to bring residents and local leaders together to identify boundaries and negotiate solutions where necessary.

Sexual Harassment, Jobs and Contractors

Addressing allegations of sexual harassment, Madan said LAC maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy supported by a 17-member committee working with the Liberia National Police.

"Sexual harassment is unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature which makes a person feel offended, humiliated and/or intimidated," the company policy states, adding that no one will be victimized for reporting cases.

Madan said awareness campaigns, particularly in schools, and women's empowerment programs were launched with jingles aired on major community radio stations to address underlying vulnerabilities.

On claims of abrupt contractor dismissals, he said disputes often arise when short-term contracts expire. "If the contractor duration elapses, obviously those contractors will not have work, and that is what is being misinterpreted as abrupt dismissal," he said, adding that LAC follows a defined human resources policy.

Payments, Clinics and Next Steps

Madan acknowledged that payment delays can occur due to technical issues but said rubber prices are set by the Liberia National Pricing Committee. "Upon verification, we pay them the next day," he said, adding that management is open to resolving specific complaints.

He said LAC operates a hospital staffed by 74 personnel, supported by four ambulances, and runs clinics serving thousands of residents. Madan said the volume of patients costs the company millions of U.S. dollars annually but insisted the company remains committed to community health.

He also said LAC has built more than 30 hand pumps across 46 affected communities, increased the number of community liaison officers and recruited security staff locally, reducing theft across the concession.

"We train local farmers, rubber tappers, put street lights and roads, buy from them and recruit security officers from the communities," he said.

Toward Resolution

On the long-standing land dispute in Gbanfein, Madan said the concession's cornerstone dates back to 1959, before Socfin took over LAC in 1998. Still, he said the company plans to engage residents this year to reach a settlement and urged calm and cooperation.

"Our communities are important to us," Madan said. "Without them, LAC would not exist."

Residents, while acknowledging LAC's interventions, said unresolved land compensation, clinic access and timely payments remain central to community well-being -- and said they expect sustained dialogue and follow-through in 2026.