Nigeria: Finland to Cancel International Student Permits Over Social Welfare

Finland is planning stricter immigration rules that could see the residence permits of non-EU students cancelled if they receive basic social assistance from the state.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment opened a public consultation on the draft law on January 16, proposing a system that would allow authorities to automatically monitor whether foreign students are receiving welfare benefits from Kela, Finland's social insurance agency.

The new rule would apply to students from outside the European Union and the European Economic Area who are in Finland on study-based residence permits. Under current regulations, such students are expected to prove they can support themselves financially throughout their stay.

The draft law aims to strengthen enforcement of this requirement by introducing automated checks after permits have been issued. If a student is found to have received basic social assistance -- a benefit meant as a last resort for those who cannot meet essential needs like food and housing -- their residence permit could be revoked.

"Automated post-decision monitoring would be used regularly to determine whether a student receives social assistance," the ministry stated.

The proposal follows earlier steps by the government to tighten rules for international students, including raising income thresholds and imposing stricter conditions for bringing family members. It reflects commitments in Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government programme to limit education-based immigration.

According to official data, between September 2023 and December 2025, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) reviewed more than 37,000 residence permits. In 333 cases, students had received basic social assistance, but none of the permits were cancelled because one-time payments did not previously justify withdrawal.

That approach would change if the new law is passed. Even a single instance of receiving social assistance could be enough to trigger the cancellation of a student's residence permit.

Finland had about 76,000 international students last year, but the proposed rule would only apply to those from non-EU and non-EEA countries.

Public feedback on the draft amendment is open until February 27. The government plans to submit the bill to parliament during the spring session and hopes to implement the changes soon after.