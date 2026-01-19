Nigeria: Full List - Nigeria's Super Eagles, Other Afcon Hosts Who Reached the Final but Lost It All

Hosting the Africa Cup of Nations usually gives teams a big boost, but history shows that some host nations have suffered heartbreak by reaching the final and losing at home.

Hosting the Africa Cup of Nations often comes with significant advantages. Teams enjoy familiar pitches, strong home support and the belief that comes from playing in front of their own fans. Many host nations have used that edge to win the title.

However, history also shows a painful exception. A few host countries reached the final but failed to lift the trophy on home soil.

After Morocco's 1-0 extra-time loss to Senegal in the 2025 final, that list has grown. Nigeria's Super Eagles are part of this unlucky group, along with Tunisia, Libya and now Morocco.

Tunisia 1965

Tunisia were the first host nation to suffer this fate. At the 1965 AFCON, they enjoyed massive home support and reached the final against Ghana, the dominant team in African football at the time.

The final was a hard-fought battle. Tunisia pushed Ghana all the way, but the Black Stars won 3-2 after extra time. Until 18 January 2026, this remained the only time a host nation lost an AFCON final in open play, not on penalties.

That victory was also Ghana's last AFCON title for many years, as they did not win again until 1978. Tunisia later found redemption in 2004 when they hosted and won the tournament, beating Morocco in the final.

Libya 1982

Libya's heartbreak came in 1982 when they hosted the tournament in Tripoli. Backed by passionate home fans, Libya reached the final against Ghana.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time and went to penalties. Ghana held their nerve to win the shootout, denying the hosts the title. It was the second time Ghana broke the hearts of a host nation, after Tunisia in 1965. That 1982 win remains Ghana's last AFCON triumph.

Libya became the first host nation to lose an AFCON final on penalties.

Super Eagles heartbreak in Lagos - Nigeria 2000

Nigeria's experience at AFCON 2000 remains one of the most painful moments in Super Eagles history. Co-hosting the tournament with Ghana, Nigeria played the final against Cameroon at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Cameroon took a 2-0 lead through Samuel Eto'o and Patrick Mboma. Nigeria fought back, with Raphael Chukwu scoring before half-time and Jay-Jay Okocha levelling with a brilliant long-range strike.

After extra time ended 2-2, penalties decided the winner. Cameroon won the shootout, leaving Nigerian fans heartbroken. The shootout was filled with controversy, including debates over Victor Ikpeba's kick, while Kanu Nwankwo also missed his penalty.

Team Nigeria, who had won the AFCON at home in 1980, became the most recent host nation to lose a final--until Morocco in 2025.

Morocco 2025

Morocco's loss in the 2025 final added a fresh chapter to this short but painful list. Playing at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the Atlas Lions carried huge expectations from their fans.

The final against Senegal was tense and dramatic. It was marked by long stoppages, controversy and an earlier walkout by Senegalese players after a disputed late penalty call. After a goalless contest in regulation time, Senegal scored in extra time to win 1-0.

For Morocco, it was a cruel reminder that hosting the tournament does not always guarantee success.

Not all heartbreak

These four defeats stand out because host nations have mostly enjoyed success at AFCON. Hosts have won the title 11 times: Ethiopia (1962), Ghana (1963, 1978), Sudan (1970), Nigeria (1980), Egypt (1986, 2006), Algeria (1990), South Africa (1996), Tunisia (2004) and Côte d'Ivoire (2023). Egypt's 1959 win came in a format without a final.