Nigeria: Anambra Introduces Solar Installation, 14 Other Entrepreneurial Subjects Into Jss Curriculum

The Anambra State Government has introduced 15 entrepreneurial subjects into the Junior Secondary School (JSS) curriculum to enhance students' practical skills and foster an entrepreneurial mindset.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new subjects include solar installation, garment-making, GSM repairs, agriculture and processing, plumbing, tiling, POP installation, and event management.

Others are bakery, hairstyling, make-up, interior design, CCTV/intercom installation, digital literacy, information technology and robotics.

The Chairperson of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission in Anambra, Nkechi Ikediugwu, while speaking at the introduction of the 15 entrepreneurial subjects, which was held at Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, on Friday, said the initiative was aimed at repositioning education to meet contemporary needs.

Ms Ikediugwu, a professor, noted that in a rapidly changing world, education should go beyond theory and examinations to equip students with practical skills, creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset.

"The goal of the programme is to prepare learners, not only to seek jobs but to create value, generate employment and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the state," she said.

Cyril Nwuche of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, delivered a paper titled "Building Entrepreneurial Secondary Schools: Why Every School Needs an Entrepreneurship Club".

Mr Nwuche said the introduction of entrepreneurial subjects showed that the government was on the path to transforming the state's economy.

"Traditional academic instruction alone is no longer sufficient to prepare children for the future.

"There is the need for schools to embrace practical and skill-based learning to enable students to thrive in a dynamic global environment," he said.