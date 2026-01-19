Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Increase Clean Water Supply for Over 6,000 Margibians

Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), have commissioned a deep borehole well for the people of Weala, Margibi County, as part of their ongoing commitment to providing free and safe drinking water in communities within their operational areas.

The newly dedicated borehole, which runs on the companies' power supply, brings to nine the total number of boreholes operated by Jeety Rubber and SRC. Collectively, the water facilities have a combined daily capacity of more than 18,000 gallons and currently serve over 6,000 residents across host communities.

The investment comes against the backdrop of Liberia's persistent water access challenges. According to a 2022 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, only about 10 percent of Liberia's population has access to safely managed drinking water systems, while the majority rely on contaminated streams, hand-dug wells, and other unsafe sources.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Weala, Margibi County Superintendent O. Jay Morris described the borehole project as a critical intervention that goes beyond infrastructure to directly improve lives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When you provide access to clean water, you are not only improving public health, but you are also investing in the dignity of the people and productivity," Superintendent Morris said. "We therefore commend Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for recognizing that corporate success must go hand in hand with community development."

Superintendent Morris noted that the reliable water supply will significantly reduce the time households spend searching for water, a burden that often falls disproportionately on women and children. He said the project creates conditions that allow families to focus more on education, employment, and small-scale economic activities.

He further described the initiative as an "investment in people," emphasizing that improved access to safe drinking water strengthens community resilience and reduces the prevalence of waterborne diseases. According to him, such investments also ease pressure on Liberia's already limited public services while fostering a more sustainable and cooperative relationship between host communities and corporate actors.

"The investment by Jeety Rubber and SRC not only reduces families' struggles with waterborne diseases, but it also contributes to long-term social progress," the superintendent added. "It eases pressure on public services and strengthens the bond between the people of Weala and the companies operating among them."

Superintendent Morris also highlighted the broader economic and social contributions of Jeety Rubber and SRC to Margibi County.

"Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation are not just economic pillars of Margibi County; they are partners in progress," he said. "They provide employment for thousands of our citizens and contribute significantly to our county's revenue. Their presence has transformed lives and communities. As such, I appreciate their understanding that long-term operations depend on healthy, stable, and empowered communities, and I call on them to continue on this path in all of their host communities."

The water project forms part of a wider portfolio of social investments by Jeety Rubber and SRC aimed at improving health and educational outcomes in Weala and across Cinta District. These initiatives include the ongoing expansion of the companies' 50-bed clinic into a modern medical facility with four operating theaters and a dedicated eye clinic, the establishment of a US$10,000 annual district scholarship fund, and a daily feeding program designed to combat hunger.

Additional interventions include the donation of a fully equipped ambulance to support emergency medical services, regular eye-care outreach programs, sponsorship of specialized medical treatments for patients requiring advanced care, including eye surgeries, and financial and technical support to Margibi County sports teams.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer and owner of Jeety Rubber and SRC, business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, said the companies' community development projects are driven by a deliberate focus on human capital development.

"Our projects are guided by the desire to invest in the people of Weala and Margibi County," Mr. Sachdeva said. "We want to create opportunities that strengthen community resilience, improve education and health outcomes, and support long-term socio-economic growth."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Popularly known as Jeety, Mr. Sachdeva explained that the companies operate on the principle of "mutual corporate growth," where business success translates into tangible improvements in essential services for surrounding communities.

"By investing in clean water, health care, and education, we are investing in the future of the people who live and work alongside us," he said. "These investments are meant to address both immediate needs and long-term challenges. When communities have access to essential services, families are healthier, children can attend school consistently, and local economies can flourish. Our goal is to empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to their communities while also benefiting from the growth our companies generate."

With the commissioning of the Weala borehole, Jeety Rubber and SRC continue to position community development as a core pillar of their operations, reinforcing the link between sustainable business practices and improved quality of life for host communities in Margibi County.