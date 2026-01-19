Liberia Sets Ambitious NDC 3.0 Targets. but Lacks Costed Plan for Full Implementation

When Liberia submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) in late 2025, it stood as one of the most progressive climate roadmaps in West Africa. The 61-page document, a cornerstone of the country's commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, pledges to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 54% by 2035.

But as the calendar turns to early 2026, a stark reality has emerged: while the ambition is solid, the "engine" to drive it--a finalized financial plan--is still being built. Without a cost implementation strategy, the country's climate promises remain largely on paper, even as the physical impacts of climate change accelerate across the nation.

The urgency for action is visible in the streets of Monrovia and other parts of the country. Traditionally, the country's seasons were defined by a predictable six-month split. However, the early days of 2026 have been marked by persistent, unusual rainfall during what should be the peak of the dry season.

"Even now, in January 2026, we are witnessing heavy rains and strong winds occurring late at night," noted a recent EPA briefing. Compounding the crisis is a critical gap in infrastructure: currently, there is no fully active, modern early warning system in the country. Without the ability to predict these "unstable" rainfall patterns, flooding-prone communities remain at high risk, and farmers are left guessing when to plant.

Artur Becker, the Director for the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the man tasked with bridging this gap. He acknowledges that while the targets are clear, the price tag is not.

"We don't have a fixed cost for the NDC," Becker admitted. "That is why the government, through the EPA, is initiating conversations with international partners like the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Development Programme to provide the technical support needed so Liberia can get a fair idea of what it will practically cost us to implement our NDC."

Initial estimates suggest that successful implementation will require roughly $2.7 billion USD between now and 2035. However, Becker emphasizes that this is a projection. To move from estimates to investment, the government needs a "cost NDC"--a detailed financial breakdown of capital, maintenance, and human resources required for climate actions across the country.

Costing of NDC" refers to calculating the financial investment needed for a country's Nationally Determined Contribution climate action plan. It gives a detailed breakdown of actions to be taken.

Under the NDC, Liberia clearly laid out its plans, as one of the low-emitting nations, to reduce emissions. In the Energy sector, the country pledged to increase on-grid renewable energy to 75% and install 150 MW of new renewable plants. Introduce at least 2,000 electric "kekehs" (3-wheelers) and transitioning 20% of the National Transit Authority bus fleet to clean power. Reduced the national deforestation rate by 10% and established four new protected areas. Promoting low-emissions rice and reducing chemical fertilizer use by 60%.

Adaptation is equally critical. The plan envisions "green grey" infrastructure along 60% of Liberia's vulnerable coastline and the construction of 50 climate-smart water systems.

However, the document notes that the achievement of these targets is contingent upon receiving adequate international support, including grants, concessional loans, carbon markets under Article 6, and public-private partnerships.

The document promised to set up a dedicated climate finance window to support initiatives led by women. Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV): To ensure transparency and accountability, Liberia is strengthening its MRV framework to track progress across all sectors. The system will be enhanced to align with the UNFCCC's Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) and will incorporate gender-disaggregated data to monitor inclusive implementation.

Liberia is among the countries that have developed and submitted its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The ten-year plan was launched in December 2021 (2020-2030) as a roadmap for the government to build resilience and ensure sustainable development.

But despite its clear vision, the plan faces a major obstacle: it was not cost.

"We are also having conversations with different development partners to see how best we can have the NAP also costed that we may have a holistic implementation plan," he said.

He revealed that the government is now trying to secure funding to determine the total cost of the plan.

"There are competing priorities for the government," he said, emphasizing that Liberia has a part to play, but it will also rely on support from the international community to address its adaptation needs."

Despite the lack of dedicated government funding for the NAP and the NDC, Becker was quick to highlight several ongoing projects that demonstrate a commitment to climate action and serve as a "major strengthening to adaptation in Liberia." These projects, primarily funded by international partners, include: the $20.4 million Sinoe coastal project, which aims to protect vulnerable communities from sea-level rise and flooding.

The "Integrated Approach to Coastal Adaptation in Liberia" project is in West Point, a dense urban slum in Monrovia. The project, funded by the Global Environment Facility and the UNDP, focuses on building a rock revetment and seawall to combat severe coastal erosion. The Enhancing Climate Information Systems for Resilient Development (CIS) project and the UNDP's Energy and Environment Programme work to strengthen Liberia's capacity to manage its environment and promote sustainable development.

Becker stated that these projects are all "adaptation interventions, one way or another, taking place at a larger scale."

The NAP and the NDC are an integral part of Liberia's broader climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, known as its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Becker pointed out that the six priority sectors of the NAP are also reflected in the country's NDCs, which are legally binding plans that include both adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Liberia faces significant climate threats, which are projected to intensify over time. The main hazards include Sea-level Rise, coastal erosion, extreme Weather Events, and rising temperatures, according to the World Bank Country Climate and Development report.

These hazards pose a direct threat to agriculture, food security, Coastal and Urban Infrastructure, public health, and forestry and Fisheries. The World Bank noted that despite the high vulnerability, Liberia's readiness to adapt remains low due to limited institutional capacity, a lack of detailed data on climate hazards, and limited access to finance.

The report recommends several pathways for more resilient growth, including prioritizing investment in climate-resilient infrastructure like flood protection and durable roads. Promoting sustainable land management and climate-smart agriculture. Strengthening human development to reduce dependency on natural resources and leveraging the country's forests for carbon markets and climate financing.

To ensure transparency, Becker noted that Liberia is setting up an effective MRV system. "We want to have a monitoring, effective measurement, reporting, and verification system," Becker stated, explaining that this will track progress across all sectors and align with the UNFCCC's Enhanced Transparency Framework.

As the physical climate hazards of sea-level rise and extreme weather intensify, the race to move Liberia's climate plans from "uncosted documents" to "funded actions" has never been more urgent.

Beyond the uncosted NDC and NAP, Becker said the country will have to look at two fronts: internally and externally.