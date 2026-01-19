South Africa: MEC Chiloane Devastated After Scholar Transport Incident Claims 13

19 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed his deep devastation, following a tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, which claimed the lives of 13 learners.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred at approximately 7am when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck on Fred Droste Road in Vanderbijlpark.

According to authorities, 11 learners were certified dead at the scene, with two additional learners succumbing to injuries in hospital. The injured learners are being treated at local medical facilities. The taxi driver is reportedly also hospitalised, while details regarding the truck driver remain uncertain.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Matome Chiloane visited the tragic scene to assess the situation, offer support to the affected families, and engage with emergency services.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"It really is a tragic day for us as the department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transport," MEC Chiloane said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.