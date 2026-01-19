South Africa: MEC Chiloane Devastated After Scholar Transport Incident Claims 13

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed his deep devastation, following a tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, which claimed the lives of 13 learners.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred at approximately 7am when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck on Fred Droste Road in Vanderbijlpark.

According to authorities, 11 learners were certified dead at the scene, with two additional learners succumbing to injuries in hospital. The injured learners are being treated at local medical facilities. The taxi driver is reportedly also hospitalised, while details regarding the truck driver remain uncertain.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Matome Chiloane visited the tragic scene to assess the situation, offer support to the affected families, and engage with emergency services.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"It really is a tragic day for us as the department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transport," MEC Chiloane said. - SAnews.gov.za