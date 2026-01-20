South Africa: Twelve Schoolchildren Die in Scholar Transport Crash

Twelve learners have now been confirmed dead after a private scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark.

Several other learners were injured and taken to hospital as emergency teams continue working at the scene.

The death toll from the scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark has risen to 12.

The crash happened on Monday morning, 19 January 2026, while learners were travelling to school.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the updated number of deaths.

Earlier reports said 11 learners had died at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that three more learners later died, bringing the total to 12.

Several other learners were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for urgent medical care.

Emergency services were still working at the scene on Monday morning as investigations continued.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that the crash involved a private scholar transport.

No official details have yet been shared about how the crash happened.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is travelling to Vanderbijlpark to visit the scene and affected families.

Police and education officials have asked the public to be patient while information is verified.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

Pictured above: The crash scene.

Image source: Supplied

Update: Police have since confirmed that twelve learners died at the scene of the crash. Five injured learners were taken to hospital and one has been discharged.