South Africa: Families Take Refuge in Churches After Limpopo Floods

More than 40 families displaced since 14 January

More than 40 families in Mbaula village near Giyani have been sleeping on mats and borrowed blankets on church floors since 14 January after floods.

Ten years ago, the tribal council approved stands along the riverbank without consulting the municipality.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba warned residents not to rebuild near rivers.

Since December 2025, Limpopo has reported at least 18 deaths from flooding with five people still missing.

More than 40 families in Mbaula village, outside Giyani in Limpopo, had to abandon their riverside homes after heavy rainfall last week. Since 14 January, they have been sleeping on mats and using borrowed blankets in two local churches. Those displaced include elderly people, children and people with disabilities.

Many households lost everything, including clothes, furniture, livestock, food, identity documents and birth certificates.

"We had no time to save anything but our lives," said Jenny Ngobeni, who fled her nine-room house with her four children. "The water just came into the house. We lost everything, our beds, fridges, clothes, even the children's school certificates. We don't know how we will rebuild."

The flooding began late at night.

Access to the village remains difficult. Several bridges were damaged, and roads remain submerged, forcing residents to abandon vehicles and walk long distances.

On Friday and Saturday, GroundUp visited the area where most homes were destroyed. Only a few people were present, attempting to salvage material from the debris.

About a thousand people have been living along the riverbank for the past ten years.

Senior chief Daniel Mabunda said the tribal council had approved stands along the riverbank.

"We never expected such a disaster," he said. "After residents approached us, the council demarcated the stands. We did not consult the municipality at the time, but we are now planning to do so to find a safer place for relocation."

Some flood victims said household items they had left behind, including electrical connections, had been stolen.

Clifford Mabe, community liaison officer for Gift of the Givers, said about 800 ready-to-eat packs were distributed on 16 January.

On 17 January, a further 116 food parcels were distributed with disaster management teams. Mattresses, food parcels and clothing have also been distributed, though residents said supplies remain insufficient.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to the area on Thursday.

Ramathuba returned on Saturday to Masiza High School, where food parcels were distributed.

Ramathuba said school uniforms and shoes would be provided when schools reopen, and a catch-up plan has been discussed. She warned residents not to rebuild near rivers, noting that some were already doing so. Officials will work with traditional leaders and municipalities to identify safer land for relocation.

The Premier said a search was ongoing for five-year-old Siyanda Boloyi, who went missing on 15 January, after being swept away by floodwaters while fleeing with his mother. The mother was found clinging to a tree and rescued by the South African National Defence Force.

On Sunday, Ramathuba welcomed the classification of the floods as a national disaster by the National Disaster Management Centre. The declaration allows national departments and agencies to release additional resources to support provinces affected by severe weather.

Since December 2025, Limpopo has reported at least 18 deaths and widespread damage to infrastructure. Disaster Management Centre spokesperson Tsakani Baloyi said in Mashishimale village, outside Ba-Phalaborwa, two boys aged 15 and 17, drowned on 18 January after they were swept away by the overflowing Selati River. A third boy survived. Rescuers were unable to respond immediately due to darkness.

A man's body was recovered from the Mutale River and airlifted to Makuya soccer ground.

Five people remain missing, including two at the Tswinga River and the child from Mbaula. Search operations are continuing.

Flooding in Mbaula forms part of wider heavy rains affecting Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The storm originated over Mozambique, submerging villages, damaging roads and bridges, and cutting off communities from basic services.

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya announced that schools in flood-hit areas will reopen. Teachers will report for duty on Monday, 19 January to assess the damage, while learners are expected to return on Tuesday, provided conditions are safe.