The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed two helicopters to evacuate people stranded in Limpopo, due to the severe flooding and rising water levels in the province.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province where heavy rainfall and flooding has left at least 19 people dead and caused destruction to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The search and rescue teams from the South African Air Force's 17th and 19th Squadrons responded to an emergency rescue activation issued by the Air Force Command Post.

The crew's mission was to rescue a family from Mbaula village, located outside Giyani, in the Mopani District.

"The community informed the crew that they had rescued several people from the rooftops of their homes and from high-lying areas. One family member was rescued from a tree along the flooded Olifants River, which poses a threat to nearby residents," the Department of Defence said in a statement.

Members of the SANDF involved in the operation reported that a local Chief had been rescued from the roof of his house.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga have experienced heavy rainfall, causing localised flooding, road disruptions, and damage to homes and critical infrastructure in various areas.

"To this end, three helicopters from bases in Pretoria and Hoedspruit in Limpopo got airborne to conduct rescue operations in flood-affected regions of the Limpopo province."

The operation began on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, at 11pm and continued until yesterday at 2am, during which members braved severe weather to rescue people whose lives were at risk of drowning.

Aircrews continue to assist others who are trapped in trees, and those in need of medical attention are being taken to Maphutha Hospital near Phalaborwa.

The ORYX helicopter was also assigned to rescue members of the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) who were surrounded by water at the Pafuri Port of Entry.

The AGUSTA (A109) helicopter was tasked with hoisting 18 people who needed to be evacuated from the flooded Kambaku River Lodge outside Phalaborwa to safety.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to exercise increased caution and implement all necessary safety measures as persistent heavy rainfall continues to affect various areas.

This is after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Red Level 10 weather alert, due to disruptive rainfall in parts of the two provinces - meaning further rainfall is expected, which will heighten the risk of flooding.

The President said the damage he had witnessed during his visit was catastrophic.

"We have just seen the catastrophic damage that has been caused here. We started off in the Vheme District where we saw how a number of houses were flooded and how people have lost their possessions with the huge, huge rains ... in this part of our country.

"In the Mopani District, it's even worse ... because there are 36 houses that have just been wiped away from the face of the earth. One five-year-old child has also passed away," the President said.