The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has condemned the conduct of some players and officials following the chaotic scenes that overshadowed Senegal's victory over hosts Morocco in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON showpiece, played on Sunday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, was disrupted by protests, a temporary walkout and crowd disturbances after a controversial late refereeing decision.

In a statement issued on Monday, CAF made its position clear.

"The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night."

CAF said it would not tolerate actions that undermine the integrity of the game, particularly when directed at match officials.

"CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers."

Sunday's final was delicately poised at 0-0 deep into stoppage time when Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review of an incident involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz. The decision sparked furious protests from Senegalese players and officials, many of whom walked off the pitch in protest.

Play was halted for close to 20 minutes as tensions rose on and off the field, with security personnel forced to intervene after some supporters attempted to encroach onto the pitch. Senegal captain Sadio Mane was seen urging his teammates to return so the match could continue.

When play eventually resumed, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Díaz's attempted 'Panenka' penalty, swinging momentum in favour of the West Africans. Senegal went on to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring a powerful long-range goal early in the added period.

CAF confirmed that the incidents during the final are now under review, with possible sanctions to follow.

"CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

Despite the controversy, the 2025 AFCON ended with Senegal lifting their second continental title, adding to their 2021 triumph. Morocco, who were appearing in their first AFCON final since 2004, were left devastated on home soil after what had been a strong tournament run.