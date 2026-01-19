Nigeria: Woman Gives Birth in Captivity After Kidnappers Killed Husband in Plateau

Mr Kanam, who gave the name of the deceased as Umar Rufa'i, said the kidnappers called on Sunday, hours after the abduction, and informed them that the deceased's wife had given birth to a baby

A housewife gave birth to a baby while in captivity after kidnappers killed her husband before taking her and her daughter away in Kyaram, a community in the Garga district of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Shehu Kanam, the national secretary of Kanam Development Association (KADA), disclosed the incident on Monday to journalists in Jos, the state capital.

Mr Kanam, who gave the name of the deceased as Umar Rufa'i, said the kidnappers called on Sunday, hours after the abduction, and informed them that the deceased's wife had given birth to a baby."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We, are shocked and saddened by the brutal killing of Umar at his residence in Kyaram community, Garga area of Kanam Local Government Area, on January 17, 2026 around midnight. The bandits also abducted his wife and daughter, who are still in captivity," the group said.

The group, in a statement, condemned the incident, describing it as shocking and unacceptable.

"We condemn this heinous act and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Kyaram community. Rufai has been buried according to Islamic rites Sunday 18th January 2026.

"The report we received this morning is that the bandits called and informed the family that the wife of deceased gave birth today while in captivity. This is very heartbreaking imagining the condition through which she delivered," the statement added.

The secretary further noted that the Garga district had been plagued by banditry and kidnapping, with frequent reports of killings and abductions.

"Despite our appeals to the government, the situation remains unchanged. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to address this crisis. "

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, was yet to respond to inquiry by our correspondent at press time.

Our correspondent reports that various communities in Kanam LGA had experienced kidnapping and banditry attacks, leading to the death of many people and loss of property.