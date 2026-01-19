Nigeria: Why Regina Daniels' Friend, Ann, Was Arrested - Ned Nwoko

He clarified the circumstances behind her arrest on Monday.

Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, has explained why Izuvegbu "Ann" Anthonet, a friend of his estranged wife, filmmaker and actress Regina Daniels, was arrested.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Regina alleged her friend was arrested in Lagos and questioned the legality of the detention.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page on 13 January, the 25-year-old actress claimed that Ann was arrested without committing any offence, raising concerns for both her friend's safety and her own.

She also alleged a series of shifting accusations against Ann, ranging from drug-related claims to theft, which she said were being levelled by the lawmaker.

Responding to the allegations, the 65-year-old, through a statement posted on his X page and issued by his communications team on Monday, dismissed Regina's account as "false, reckless, and deliberately intended to distort the facts."

Offence

Opening up on Ann's offences, he said: "Ms Izuegbu Anthonet was arrested in connection with criminally defamatory statements she publicly made, alleging that Senator Ned Munir Nwoko physically assaulted his wife, Mrs Laila Nwoko, resulting in a miscarriage. These claims are entirely false. No such incident occurred, and no miscarriage resulted from any alleged violence. The statements were made without evidence and form part of a coordinated attempt to reinforce previously circulated and unsubstantiated domestic violence allegations.

Ms Izuegbu Anthonet is also implicated in the procurement of an illegal abortion for Regina Daniels during her lawful marriage to Senator Ned Munir Nwoko. This incident occurred after the marriage, notwithstanding subsequent attempts to reframe the timeline. The legality of the act does not change based on narrative adjustments. The matter is on record and has previously been publicly referenced by Regina herself."

Allegations

Mr Nwoko further alleged that Ann caused the death of his unborn child by making Regina.

"Essentially, Ann killed Senator Ned Nwoko's unborn child. The circumstances of the illegal abortion were gruesome. Ann caused Regina to swallow a bunch of weed that left her bleeding for weeks. A formal witness statement dated 29 October 2025, submitted to the Area Commander, Maitama Police Station, details repeated and ongoing activities involving Ms Izuegbu Anthonet and others.

"The statement noted that Ms Izuegbu Anthonet routinely sourced, handled, and administered controlled and illegal substances to Regina and associated individuals. It further indicates the existence of identifiable suppliers, corroborative observations, and supporting details that are already available to law enforcement authorities. These matters are presently under investigation by the appropriate agencies", said the lawmaker.

Mr Nwoko stated that Ann's arrest followed a public social media post in which she issued threats, made derogatory remarks, and repeated defamatory accusations against both him and Mrs Laila.

According to him, the post amounted to provocation, intimidation, and criminal defamation under the law.

He added, "It is important to emphasise that this matter is not a social media dispute but a law-enforcement issue grounded in evidence, witness testimony, and due process. Any attempt to mischaracterise the arrest as suppression or victimisation is false and misleading.

"The Senator and his family will continue to respect the ongoing investigation and will not engage in trial by social media. We urge the public to rely on verified facts and allow the law to take its full course."

Backstory

The newspaper reported that the dispute between the lawmaker and the actress began in October 2025.

The dispute emerged after Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko physically assaulted her.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied the claims, countering that the actress abused drugs.

He also held Regina responsible for the breakdown of their marriage, adding that he had made multiple attempts to secure professional help for her.

As of press time, Regina hasn't responded to the allegations Mr Nwoko made against her friend, which he said led to her arrest.