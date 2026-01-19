Liberia, Chinese Financial Partners Advance Strategic Banking Cooperation

A Liberian government delegation is currently undertaking a four-day mission to the People's Republic of China, aiming to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation, expand trade facilitation mechanisms, and advance the establishment of a Chinese-run banking institution in Liberia.

The mission, taking place from January 13-16, 2026, includes policy-level and technical engagements in Beijing and Haikou (Hainan Province). Discussions are focused on including the potential integration of the Renminbi (RMB) into Liberia's banking system and assessing Liberia's access to China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) to support trade settlement and investment flows.

As a key outcome of the mission, the National Investment Commission (NIC), represented by its Executive Director, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Chenhuang Industrial Co. Ltd. The NIC will work closely with the company and relevant Government Liberia institutions to facilitate the implementation of the proposed banking project, in line with Liberia's legal and financial regulatory framework.

The delegation is also scheduled to engage with Hainan State Farms Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd., exploring opportunities to leverage Hainan's expertise in agribusiness, value-added processing, and investment to support Liberia's agricultural modernization and export diversification efforts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Liberian delegation is led by:

Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment Commission (NIC)

Mrs. Hermalinda Reeves, Special Envoy of the President and Trade & Investment Representative

Mr. Fonsia Mohammed Donzo, Director of Regulations and Supervision, Central Bank of Liberia (CBL)

Mr. Ignatius Boakai, Banking Specialist

Mr. Moses S. Mooney, Chief of Protocol,

Office of the Vice President

The delegation is hosted by Mr. Cui LiFeng, President of Hong Kong Chenhuang Industrial Co. Ltd., and his executive team.